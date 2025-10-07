Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Opendoor, the US home-buying company often described as an iBuyer, has signaled it may accept Bitcoin for property purchases, according to public comments by its new chief executive.

Based on reports, the remark has sparked a rush of headlines that frame the move as a major step toward crypto payments in real estate, but company announcements with full details are not yet available.

Executive Signals On Social Media

According to posts on X, Kaz Nejatian, who recently took over as CEO, answered a user who asked whether Opendoor would take Bitcoin.

Nejatian wrote, “We will. Just need to prioritize it.” That short reply was picked up by several crypto outlets, and the coverage carried headlines saying a roughly $6 billion real estate firm is preparing to accept crypto as a form of payment.

Reports have disclosed that some stories interpret Nejatian’s answer as a firm plan, while others treat it as an exploratory signal rather than a finished program.

Board Moves And Company Size

Opendoor is a large consumer real estate platform that buys homes, renovates them, and resells them. Based on reports, recent leadership changes include Nejatian’s appointment as CEO and the return of co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu to the board.

The company’s profile and scale — often reported around $6 billion in value in coverage of the story — help explain why the hint drew quick attention from investors and crypto watchers.

Legal And Financial Context

Recent reports note Opendoor still faces outstanding legal and investor issues, including a $39 million settlement tied to earlier claims about its pricing practices.

That matter remains separate from the crypto signal, but it adds context for readers: Opendoor is a capital-heavy business that operates in tight markets and under regulatory scrutiny.

Any move to accept Bitcoin would have to fit into mortgage rules, closing procedures, money-transmission laws, and tax reporting obligations, all of which have been flagged by analysts as likely complicating factors.

How Crypto Payments Might Work

Based on the reporting so far, one plausible approach would be for buyers to pay in Bitcoin while Opendoor or a partner immediately converts proceeds into dollars for settlement, shielding sellers from crypto price swings and custody responsibilities.

Such arrangements have been used in other industries where firms accept crypto for high-value transactions.

No confirmation has been published about which cryptocurrencies would be allowed, whether partial payments would be possible, or which partners might handle conversion and custody.

