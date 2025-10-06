Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

According to posts from Michael Saylor, Strategy’s regular run of Bitcoin buys will pause this week. He told followers there would be “no new orange dots this week,” and used the break to point to the size of the firm’s holdings — now worth $79.03 billion.

Strategy Pauses Weekly Buys

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) confirmed a recent purchase of $22.1 million in Bitcoin, which it bought at an average price near $113,048 per coin.

Based on reported figures, that move lifted the company’s total to 640,031 BTC. The firm’s cost basis is shown as $47.35 billion, with an average buy price of $73,983.

At current market levels the stash is valued at close to $80 billion (x$124,880 at the time of writing) and represents about 3% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply.

No new orange dots this week — just a $9 billion reminder of why we HODL. pic.twitter.com/P84m14WF3G — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 5, 2025

Holdings Grew From A Small Start

Reports have disclosed that Strategy began its crypto program with $250 million in Bitcoin. At one point the company held an unrealized loss of $40 million.

Over time, those early positions expanded dramatically. In the past seven weeks the firm added more than 11,000 BTC to its books. The result is now plain: Strategy sits as the largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, and its holdings have grown to a size that eclipses the market capitalization of several major banks.

Market Context And Strategy Signals

Observers noted the company last paused purchases in July. Strategy pauses have often come around earnings reports or amid market swings, and this one was framed internally as a reminder of the power of long-term holding.

Reports show the firm remains committed to accumulation as a long-term approach, even if buys are not strictly weekly. Some market watchers see the pause as routine. Others will watch upcoming balance sheets and earnings calls for any change in tempo.

Institutional Treasuries On The Rise

Meanwhile, VanEck’s new report puts institutional crypto treasuries at about $150 billion in total valuation. Much of that rise has been tied to growing allocations in Ethereum and Solana, which have drawn fresh capital despite recent swings in trading activity.

The report pointed out that on-chain revenues from blockchains fell 16% month over month, driven by lower volatility, but institutions continued to hold ETH positions.

VanEck warned that growing levels of ETH staking by large players may reduce rewards for smaller stakers, a point that could shape how smaller holders respond to institutional flows.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView