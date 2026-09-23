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TL;DR

Bybit has launched URNMUSDT perpetual futures tied to the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF.

The contract offers up to 25x leverage and continuous trading through Bybit’s TradFi desk.

It is a synthetic derivative, not a spot ETF holding.

Crypto traders can now take leveraged exposure to uranium miners without leaving a perpetual-futures venue.

Bybit has listed URNMUSDT, a TradFi perpetual contract tied to the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF.

Uranium Exposure Gets Crypto Trading Hours

The contract opened on September 22 at 13:00 UTC with leverage of up to 25x.

Positions are settled in USDT and can be traded through Bybit’s derivatives infrastructure rather than a conventional securities brokerage.

That means traders get continuous access to the price theme without owning the underlying ETF.

The product also extends a broader trend in which crypto exchanges are becoming wrappers for commodities, equities and thematic funds.

Perpetual Exposure Is Not ETF Ownership

URNMUSDT tracks the price performance of the referenced ETF through a synthetic derivatives structure.

Users do not receive ETF shares, distributions or shareholder rights simply by holding the perpetual contract.

They also take on the additional risks of leverage, funding and liquidation.

The appeal is convenience and 24/7 access.

The trade-off is that the instrument behaves like a crypto perpetual, not like a conventional long-term ETF position.

For Bybit, the listing pushes its TradFi desk further beyond individual equities and into thematic market exposure.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.