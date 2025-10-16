Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, has launched the Hoskinson Government and Policy Center in Wyoming, positioning the new entity to work on rural health care, agriculture, blockchain policy and “government transparency,” with plans to engage directly in the state’s 2026 election cycle in coordination with a Wyoming Integrity political action committee. The announcement was made on Oct. 15, 2025, via a sponsored post carried by Cowboy State Daily and by new social channels tied to the Center.

Cardano Founder Predicts ‘A Lot Of Fun Next Year’

The Center will concentrate its government-relations efforts inside Wyoming, a jurisdiction where Hoskinson has been steadily increasing his physical footprint. The announcement points to a medical clinic he financed in Gillette and a bison ranch in Platte County as examples of prior commitments, and lists near-term legislative priorities that include securing access to stem-cell therapies in the state.

In his statement, Hoskinson framed the initiative as a vehicle to “strengthen rural health care, modernize agriculture, and improve government transparency,” adding that “with smart legislation and the right technology, Wyoming can set the standard for how decentralized systems can deliver beneficial change in all walks of life.”

Leadership appointments were disclosed alongside the launch. Karen Wheeler, a career Wyoming official who served for decades in the Secretary of State’s office — including a brief stint as acting Secretary in 2018 and a 2015–2022 tenure as Deputy Secretary — will serve as Executive Director.

“I am truly honored to lead the Hoskinson Government and Policy Center as we work to advance thoughtful, forward-looking policy across healthcare, agriculture, and technology,” Wheeler said, describing the sectors as central to “Wyoming’s strength and growth.”

Kendrick Ladd, identified as a former US Army officer and federal regulatory investigator who now practices law in Wyoming, was named General Counsel and Head of Policy. “To benefit current and future Wyoming generations, the integration of emerging technology in government must spring from and strengthen Wyoming’s foundational principles of liberty, integrity, and government accountability,” Ladd said in the release.

The Center also named longtime Wyoming politics reporter Leo Wolfson as Wyoming Communications Director. Wolfson most recently covered the Legislature and state politics for Cowboy State Daily from 2022 through 2025. “I am beyond thrilled to be joining an organization like the Policy Center that’s focused on supporting Charles Hoskinson’s efforts to make Wyoming a strong and independent state for generations to come,” he said.

Beyond policy advocacy, the Center signaled electoral ambitions. It “plans on taking an active role in the 2026 elections in Wyoming” and will coordinate “throughout the election cycle” with the Wyoming Integrity PAC, an entity that Hoskinson previewed earlier this year as a vehicle to press for procurement transparency and ethics in state contracting.

Hoskinson amplified the launch on X. In a light-toned post, he wrote, “We are going to have a lot of fun next year :)” and reposted the Center’s announcement from its new @WyomingHGPC account.

The initiative builds on Hoskinson’s Wyoming-focused projects. The Gillette-based Hoskinson Health & Wellness Clinic as well as the Twin Pine/Hoskinson bison ranch near Wheatland are Hoskinson’s well-known projects besides Cardano. What remains less defined in the launch materials is the Center’s funding model, and any formal relationship, if any, with Cardano-affiliated entities such as Input Output Global.

For the crypto industry, the Wyoming emphasis is consistent with Hoskinson’s public critiques earlier this year of opaque procurement around the state’s stablecoin initiative, and his argument that clearer, more competitive processes could sustain Wyoming’s reputation as a crypto-friendly hub. “I’ve invested my time and resources here in Wyoming because I believe this state can lead the nation,” Hoskinson said.

At press time, Cardano traded at $0.6683.

Featured image from YouTube, chart from TradingView.com