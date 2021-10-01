Decentralized finance is a fast-growing industry with a booming ecosystem of DEXes, NFT markets, oracles, derivatives, and stablecoins. Ardadex Protocol set to be the first Defi platform to provides both DEX and NFT launchpad functionalities on the cardano network.

Ardadex Protocol will integrate a Cross-Chain Trading integrated, which boosts the aggregation and cross swap functionality. Ardadex Protocol allows users to earn passive income as a liquidity provider and also creates a stable platform where digital creators can turn their Photos, Ideas, Music & Paintings into Non Fungible Tokens. $ARDAN Token is the native token of the Ardadex ecosystem, where it’s used to distribute liquidity rewards and participate in governance.

Ardadex Protocol has gained a remarkable attention and public share from top financial institutions including BusinessInsider, MorningStar, Investing and host of others. Soon after its public launch on Cardano network.

Impressive use cases on NFT space

The NFT boom is in full force as big brands, celebrities, and athletes are minting their own NFTs to capitalize on the latest crypto trend, making millions in the process.

Ardadex is on a mission to create a truly decentralized yet robust NFT Platform where digital creators can turn their Photos, Ideas, Music & Paintings into Non Fungible Tokens. All of these goods can launch as tokens that can be redeemed as physical objects. By dropping it as a token, we enable goods to:

Have a dynamic price on the Blockchain Traded In Fractions and can also be owned fractionally

Ardadex Ecosystem Unique Features

Early Access To Exclusive NFT Drops Redistribution from every buy, sell and transfer of $Ardan token Become a liquidity provider on the Cardano Blockchain using AMM protocol and earn passive income. Trade and transfer to a different address in a single transaction Trade ADA for any Cardano Native Token Join liquidity pools to collect fees on ADA – Cardano Native Tokens pairs Buy ADA or any Cardano Native Token from Yoroi wallet Participate in a decentralized financial marketplace that is open and accessible to all Using Ardan as Payment Currency For Fees & Featured Listings An on-chain referral program has been implemented to incentivize users to invite friends to join the farming. Inviters will earn 10% of his/her friends’ token purchase. Strong ecosystem background.

Ardadex NFT platform will usher in a new paradigm of creation and exchange, enabling creators to:

Earn all of the value they’ve created by selling their goods as NFTs at a dynamic price. Call on their huge following (those with a substantial amount of followers) to participate and buy into the ideas and the products they love early in the process of creation.

Tokenomics

The distribution of Ardan tokens has been carefully designed to create a decentralized, community-driven DeFi protocol that is not controlled by a small group of actors, total amount of one billion Ardan tokens will be minted and distributed. A total of 500 million Ardan Token will be distributed during the pre sale and public sale stage. At pre-sale stage, 1 Ardan Token will be sold for 0.001 ADA

Ardadex Token pre-sale is active

Users can be one of the early adopters of the $ARDAN tokens by participating in the ongoing token pre-sale. Visit our website and click on the pre-sale link https://ardadex.finance/presale to participate in the first phase sale.

Further Information:

Website: https://www.ardadex.finance

Telegram Group: https://t.me/ardadex_protocol

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/ArdadexAnnouncement

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ardadex_finance

Instagram: https://instagram.com/ardadex_protocol

Medium: https://medium.com/@Ardadex