Market expert Mr. Crypto Whale on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has attributed the recent Bitcoin price drop—falling below the $90,000 mark—to key developments in China. According to this analyst, the situation has been set in motion by renewed restrictions on domestic Bitcoin mining.

China’s Crackdown On Bitcoin Mining

Specifically, it was reported that China has intensified its crackdown on mining activities, particularly in the Xinjiang region, where a large segment of operations was halted in December.

The expert noted that this abrupt closure led to around 400,000 miners being taken offline in a very short time, reflecting a significant shake-up in the network’s mining capacity.

The ramifications of this disappearance of miners are already evident in the data; the Bitcoin network’s hashrate has dropped by approximately 8%.

Notably, when miners are suddenly forced offline, the immediate consequences can be severe. Revenue comes to a halt, and the costs associated with relocating operations can result in cash flow pressures. As a result, some miners are compelled to liquidate BTC holdings, contributing to sell pressure in the market.

Despite these current challenges, Mr. Crypto Whale suggests that this should not be viewed as a long-term bearish signal for Bitcoin. The expert believes that this is temporary supply shock driven by policy changes rather than a decrease in demand for the cryptocurrency.

Potential 60% Drop Ahead

Historical patterns indicate a cyclical nature to these events: after China enacts mining crackdowns, miners are forced to shut down, the hashrate takes a hit, and Bitcoin’s price experiences volatility. However, the network typically adjusts, allowing Bitcoin to recover.

In the short term, increased volatility can be anticipated. However, Mr. Crypto Whale asserts that in the long term, the fundamentals for the Bitcoin price remain intact.

Technical analysis conducted by noted analyst Ali Martinez underscores the immediate focus for investors, particularly regarding the critical price level of $86,738, deemed essential to prevent a new crash.

Martinez notes that historically, each time Bitcoin has fallen below the 50-week simple moving average (SMA), it has dropped, on average, by 60%.

Currently, Bitcoin is trading just above that crucial threshold at $87,930. If this level is breached, Martinez’s analysis warns that the price could plummet to as low as $40,000.

