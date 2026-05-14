Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The crypto market is facing its most significant regulatory test in years as the US Senate Banking Committee prepares to vote on the CLARITY Act today, Thursday, May 14. The markup session that will determine whether the most comprehensive digital asset legislation in American history advances toward a full Senate floor vote begins with bipartisan negotiations having collapsed overnight — leaving the outcome considerably less certain than it appeared just days ago.

Eleanor Terret reports that a small group of senators working to bring Democrats on board with at least two outstanding issues wrapped their negotiations late Wednesday night without reaching a deal. The talks had been the last realistic opportunity for the CLARITY Act to enter Thursday’s markup with meaningful bipartisan support. They ended without it.

Senator Lummis, one of the lead Republican negotiators, issued a statement that captured both the proximity to resolution and the frustration of falling short. Agreement exists on 99% of the bill. The remaining 1% — touching ethics provisions related to the First Family and changes tied to the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act — proved sufficient to prevent a deal from forming before today’s vote.

The warning Lummis attached to her statement was pointed. If the bill fails or stalls and another FTX-scale event occurs, she argued, the responsibility will fall on those who chose the last 1% over the 99% already agreed upon. Today’s vote will reveal whether that argument lands — or whether it becomes the epitaph for this attempt at regulatory clarity.

The Ethics Problem Got Closer to a Solution. The Developer Protection Problem Did Not

Terret’s reporting identifies the two fault lines that ultimately prevented a bipartisan deal from forming before today’s vote — and they are not the same fault line.

Senators Schiff of California and Gallego of Arizona had made ethics and conflicts of interest provisions involving the First Family a condition of their support. The concern is structural: legislation that creates a regulatory framework for digital assets while a presidential family holds significant crypto interests raises questions that Democrats wanted addressed in the CLARITY Act’s text before they could sign on. Terret reports that meaningful progress was made on this front — the gap was narrowing and the issue appeared navigable.

What ultimately prevented the deal was a separate and later-emerging disagreement over the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act provisions embedded in the CLARITY Act draft. The BRCA language would shield non-custodial software developers from prosecution under money transmitter laws — a protection the crypto industry considers essential for developers building decentralized tools who never hold user funds. Democrats raised eleventh-hour concerns about those provisions that the overnight negotiations could not resolve in time.

The five pro-crypto Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee now face today’s vote without the cover of a bipartisan agreement. How each of them votes — whether they prioritize the 99% of the CLARITY Act they support or hold out for the 1% they could not resolve — is the question Thursday’s markup will answer in real time.

Crypto Market Cap Tests Recovery Zone Amid CLARITY Act Uncertainty The total crypto market cap is trading near $2.62 trillion after recovering from the sharp correction that pushed the market toward the $2.3 trillion region earlier this year. The weekly chart shows a constructive rebound, but price action remains trapped beneath an important resistance area that now coincides with declining shorter-term moving averages. Momentum has improved, though the broader structure still reflects a market attempting to regain trend control rather than one already in full expansion mode. Technically, the market is trying to reclaim a zone around $2.65–$2.75 trillion that previously acted as support before the breakdown earlier this year. Recovering that level would strengthen the case for a broader continuation toward the $3 trillion region. However, repeated rejections in this area suggest buyers have not yet achieved decisive control. Related Reading: 50,000 Bitcoin Left Miners’ Hands In Two Weeks: Is Demand Strong Enough To Handle More? The moving average structure also remains mixed. The market has climbed back above the long-term 200-week moving average, preserving the broader bullish structure, but the shorter-term trend indicators continue acting as overhead resistance. That setup often characterizes transition periods rather than confirmed trend reversals. Volume has also moderated compared to the intense activity seen during the prior decline. Against today’s CLARITY Act uncertainty, the market appears to be stabilizing, but traders still lack confirmation that capital is returning aggressively enough to support a sustained expansion phase. Featured image from ChatGPT, chart from TradingView.com