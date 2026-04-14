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A U.S. Senator might unveil a “compromise draft” aimed at settling the crypto-stablecoin yield dispute in the forthcoming CLARITY Act.

Another Update On The Crypto Legislation

Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) claimed this Monday he aims to unveil a draft deal this week to break the stalemate over stablecoin yield between banks and crypto firms. According to Politico, he has been collaborating with Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D‑Md.) on new CLARITY Act language designed to finally settle whether crypto companies can pay interest on idle stablecoin holdings.

According to the report, the text has already been shared with both banking groups and crypto firms. Banks still oppose key elements, the report says, and Tillis has left room for changes.

The already long-standing yield dispute is the main roadblock keeping the landmark CLARITY Act stuck in the Senate, even after the House passed its version last year. Although the GENIUS Act that was passed last year prohibits stablecoin issuers from paying interest directly to holders, it still allows third‑party platforms like exchanges to offer yield.

At the beginning of the month, Coinbase’s chief legal officer Paul Grenwal suggested that negotiators in the Senate were “very close” to a deal on the CLARITY Act’s most contentious crypto issue: the stablecoin yield.

The Stablecoin Yield Dispute

Let’s remember the dispute lays on the fact that yield-bearing stablecoins compete directly with traditional bank deposits because they offer dollar-denominated assets that can move instantly on-chain while still paying attractive returns, thus making them a compelling alternative to savings and money-market accounts.

Banks fear this could drain deposits that fund their lending and investment activities, especially from younger and more digitally native customers who are comfortable holding value in tokenized form. As a result, they push for strict limits or outright bans on interest-like payments to stablecoin holders, arguing that such products should be regulated like banking and that unchecked yield could undermine financial stability and their core funding base.

From the crypto side, however, yield on parked stablecoin balances is seen as a fundamental feature: it’s one of the main ways exchanges and DeFi platforms attract and retain users by turning idle cash into a revenue-generating product. These returns help differentiate on-chain dollars from traditional bank accounts, support token incentive programs, and deepen liquidity across lending markets, perpetuals, and automated market makers.

For many platforms, cutting off or sharply limiting stablecoin yield would hit their core business model, weaken DeFi integrations, and make it harder to compete for global capital that can move to more permissive jurisdictions with a few clicks.

What This Means For The Market

Lately, the emerging policy line seems to be in the direction of no “passive” yield for idle balances, but possible rewards tied to payments, transfers, and other “active use”. Tillis’ compromise draft is meant to codify around it, clarifying what counts as prohibited interest versus allowed activity-based rewards.

The way the U.S. defines stablecoin yield will shape dollar competition with foreign central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and offshore stablecoin venues that still offer yield. U.S. exchanges may have to pivot to activity-based “rewards” and offshore platforms could attract yield-chasing capital.

Any final text will heavily influence stablecoin APY, liquidity, and where serious traders park their dry powder.

At the moment of writing, BTC trades for more than $74k on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSDT on Tradingview.

Cover image from Perplexity. BTCUSDT chart from Tradingview.