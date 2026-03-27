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VALENCIA, Spain – CoinDepo has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Enzaro Tech, an energy technology company from Valencia. In signing the deal, CoinDepo is directing capital toward the development of real-world infrastructure and sustainable technology.

The agreement includes an initial seven-figure investment to help fund Enzaro Tech’s early-stage operations and pilot deployment efforts.

CoinDepo sees the partnership as part of a broader effort to balance its capital allocation across sectors beyond digital assets. The firm prioritizes investments in companies that build scalable infrastructure with clear, tangible outcomes; particularly in energy efficiency, decentralized systems, and strengthening grid reliability.

A New Strategy to Energy Infrastructure

Enzaro Tech builds a distributed energy platform that turns existing battery assets (whether in residential, commercial, or industrial settings) into intelligent, software-managed energy networks. The company connects and coordinates storage systems already in place, rather than developing new centralized infrastructure

That allows for more flexible grid support, better load management, and improved energy efficiency. These features are becoming essential as renewable energy sources grow and aging grids face increased demand.

Enzaro Tech’s Roadmap by 2030

🏠 Network Expansion: Connect approximately 46,900 households to the distributed energy network.

Connect approximately 46,900 households to the distributed energy network. 🔋 Storage Capacity: Bring roughly 375 MWh of distributed energy storage capacity online.

Bring roughly 375 MWh of distributed energy storage capacity online. ⚡ Virtual Power Plant: Develop a large-scale, privately operated Virtual Power Plant platform in select regions.

Develop a large-scale, privately operated Virtual Power Plant platform in select regions. 📈 Increased Growth: Enter a period of accelerated growth anticipated in 2027 and 2028.

Through this partnership, CoinDepo provides early-stage funding to support those efforts. The two companies will also work together on pilot program development and will explore opportunities for strategic advisory support and integration with the broader ecosystem.

Leadership on the Partnership

“Our collaboration with Enzaro Tech reflects our conviction that long-term sustainable yield must ultimately be anchored in productive economic infrastructure,” said David McDaniel, CEO of CoinDepo. “As digital asset platforms mature, capital discipline and exposure to real-economy innovation become increasingly important. This partnership represents a step in that direction.”

Enzaro Tech founder Igor Gavrylin added: “Grid systems worldwide require smarter coordination and capital-efficient solutions. Our mission is to optimize existing distributed energy assets to create resilient, responsive networks that reduce peak loads and unlock new value streams for asset owners.”

Why Does This Partnership Stand Out?

🏗️ Infrastructure instead speculation – Backing tangible projects rather than purely digital markets. 🌱 Sustainability without overbuilding – Supporting grid flexibility and efficiency without major new hardware investments. 💡 Structured capital deployment – Investing at the intersection of advanced technology and physical infrastructure.

About CoinDepo and Enzaro Tech

CoinDepo is a digital asset platform operating through regulated entities across multiple jurisdictions. The company focuses on structured yield strategies and diversified capital allocation. Through disciplined portfolio management and strategic partnerships, CoinDepo works to bridge digital finance with real-world economic development.

Enzaro Tech is a Spain-based company focused on distributed energy technology. The firm builds software-driven systems that connect battery assets into unified, controllable networks to improve grid flexibility and energy resilience.