dCanvas, the largest collaborative NFT art project, is finally paving way to the public with allocation of 256 public release NFTs in its community pixel board. Moreover, the NFT owners have full control on pixel colors at specific locations and can participate in NFT-backed art piece creations via an independent DAO.

As the next phase of enhancement, the NFT collaborative art project, dCanvas has turned to prioritize community-oriented features. More so, the NFT industry prolongs growing by significant strides, dCanvas has effectively seen distributing $500,000 in NFTs to numerous investors.

Additionally, private investors include Leia from Unic.ly, Kyle from NeptuneDAO, Joyce from Global Coin Research, and Queen Mei the number one NFT collector on Quidd. Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox, has also joined as a project advisor.

A limited allocation of 256 public release NFTs will be made accessible to users on May 6, 2021. Every NFT contains 16 pixels which can be filled in with the owner’s artistic vision. This is the second time dCanvas opens NFTs for allocation and sale to the public. Prior to this, 1024 NFTs were made available which will be sold within 5 days.

The NFT sale could be seen on the dCanvas app and transactions will take place via OpenSea. More so, in order to have the optimal experience the gas fees need to be reduced. Even more, the OpenSea requires a one time authorization fee. After that, everyone can purchase NFTs via the app and use their new acquisitions instantly after getting them without further gas costs.

Furthermore, all NFT owners can develop a public profile to display their ownership. Additionally, in order to have meaningful discussions and collaborate, owners can message one another. These projects need to fuel community-based activities and engagement.

dCanvas makes three crucial pillars as the priority to shape the future of its NFT collaborative art project; community, value, and social good. However, allowing NFT holders to shape and influence their NFT. Also, redefine the limits of collaborative art for social good.

dCanvas moves in a very different direction. In order to serve unique value to the space. Moreover, dCanvas plans to donate a significant amount of all proceeds to charity organizations, further making the appeal stronger.

Furthermore, dCanvas builds the largest collaborative art project in the industry in the name of social good. The project is inspired by the Reddit Place experiment leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to bring together online communities through the world’s largest, decentralized digital art canvas. However, developed by two doctors, the central mission of dCanvas is to re-establish the limits of collaborative art.

