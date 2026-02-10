Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

A long‑running dispute between the US banking sector and the crypto industry is widening, with tensions now extending beyond stablecoin yields to a new regulatory flashpoint: “skinny” Federal Reserve (Fed) master accounts.

According to a report published Monday by Crypto In America, the disagreement is emerging as another obstacle in an already strained relationship between traditional finance and digital asset firms.

Crypto‑Bank Tensions Grow

The issue comes as lawmakers continue to struggle with the passage of the anticipated crypto market structure legislation known as the CLARITY Act, which has been delayed in part by unresolved questions around whether crypto firms should be allowed to offer yield on stablecoins.

Now, attention is shifting to the Federal Reserve’s proposal to introduce “skinny” master accounts, a limited form of Fed access that would allow eligible fintech and crypto firms to connect directly to the central bank’s payment infrastructure without receiving full banking privileges.

Eleanor Terret, the journalist closely tracking the bill’s progress in Washington, reported that banks and crypto advocates are sharply divided over the proposal.

Terret noted that the disagreement became clear through 44 comment letters submitted to the Federal Reserve last Friday by a broad range of stakeholders, including crypto companies, industry groups, banking trade associations and individual commentators.

Circle (CRCL) argued that granting limited Fed access would strengthen the overall payments system by increasing its resilience. The Blockchain Payments Consortium said skinny master accounts could help remove uncompetitive practices that disadvantage consumers and concentrate risk within a small number of large banks.

However, not all crypto firms expressed full approval. Anchorage Digital described the proposal as a step in the right direction but criticized its limitations.

The company noted that the accounts would not provide direct access to the Federal Reserve’s automated clearing house, nor would they allow firms to hold balances or earn interest on reserves—features Anchorage believes are necessary for meaningful participation in the payment system.

Fraud And Oversight Concerns

Banks, by contrast, raised concerns about oversight and risk. The American Bankers Association (ABA) warned that many of the entities likely to qualify for skinny accounts lack a long‑term supervisory history and are not governed by consistent federal safety and soundness standards.

The group also pointed out that many crypto firms operate under regulatory frameworks that are still evolving. The Colorado Bankers Association echoed those worries, cautioning that expanded access could create opportunities for faster‑moving fraud.

The Federal Reserve has said it will review all submitted comments before drafting formal rules for skinny master accounts. Fed Governor Christopher Waller told Crypto In America that he hopes the central bank will be able to release a proposal for those rules in the fourth quarter of this year.

The debate is unfolding just ahead of a scheduled meeting at the White House on Tuesday, where officials are expected to bring together representatives from both the crypto and banking sectors in an attempt to ease tensions, particularly around the issue of stablecoin yield.

Featured image from OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com