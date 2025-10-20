Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Andrew Cuomo is pushing a tech-heavy message as he mounts a bid to return to city government. According to campaign outlines and media reports, he wants New York to court blockchain and other emerging tech industries while changing local rules that his team says hold startups back. The plan is meant to draw business donors and signal a different focus from his main rival.

Cuomo’s Tech Agenda

His campaign would create a Chief Innovation Officer, who would run an office tasked with coordinating policy across sectors. Based on reports, an Innovation Council would sit below that office, with three advisory committees — one for crypto, one for AI, and one for biotech — to advise on workforce training and rule changes.

The campaign has argued that New York’s BitLicense rules are outdated and should be replaced with a new framework that aims to protect consumers while making it easier for firms to operate.

Regulatory Roadblocks

The proposal faces big questions. Voters and some city leaders worry about consumer risk when government appears to offer a friendlier climate to crypto firms, which have been tied to several high-profile failures in recent years.

🚨SCOOP: NYC mayoral candidate @andrewcuomo wants to make New York City a hub for crypto. The former governor turned mayoral candidate is set to announce plans to create a new Chief Innovation Officer to make NYC “the global hub of the future” if elected. The CIO would… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) October 19, 2025

Reports have disclosed that Cuomo’s pitch is still light on specifics about how oversight would work or how consumer losses would be handled. That gap gives opponents room to attack. It also raises the prospect that any policy shift would need cooperation at the state and federal levels, not only at City Hall.

Politics And Reputation

Cuomo’s return bid comes after a bruising exit from state office. His record will shape how people respond to the new pitch. Some donors in finance and tech see value in a mayor who prioritizes jobs and industry.

As of today, the market cap of cryptocurrencies stood at $3.71 trillion. Chart: TradingView

Other voters will judge him on housing, safety, and transit — everyday issues that matter most to city residents. Based on earlier results, Cuomo trailed in the Democratic primary and has mounted an independent campaign, which changes how he may build a coalition.

What Supporters And Critics Are Saying

Supporters say clearer rules could bring jobs and tax revenue. Critics say the plan might favor well-funded firms and leave ordinary users exposed.

According to interviews and reporting, business groups are watching closely, but so are consumer advocates and elected officials who fear loosening rules without firmer protections. Money and endorsements will show whether the pitch earns traction.

The mayoral election is set for Nov. 4, 2025.

Featured image from Republican Governors Association, chart from TradingView