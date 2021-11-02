Shiba Inu has been at the forefront of listing talks recently. Holders of the meme token have continuously pushed for more listings on prominent exchanges to provide more liquidity and access for the token. So far, the meme coin has been listed on top exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and brokerage platform Public.com. However, there are still pushes for listing on popular trading platforms like Robinhood.

Kraken is a top cryptocurrency exchange in the space which has recently taken interest in listing the meme token. Compared to its counterparts, Kraken is significantly smaller but its reputation through the space has held up in the years it has been in operation and it is one of the most trusted cryptocurrency exchanges for users. Kraken has teased a listing for the meme coin recently.

Kraken Listing Shiba Inu

Kraken took to its Twitter to ask the Shiba Inu community if they would like to see the meme coin listed on the exchange. The tweet read that Kraken’s Crypto Platform Product Lead Brian Hoffman had agreed to list the SHIB token if the tweet could get at least 2,000 likes. A follow-up call to action for the SHIB Army saw support pour out for the token’s listing on Kraken.

🐶♥️🐶♥️🐶♥️🐶♥️🐶@brianchoffman said if we get 2,000 likes we will list $SHIB tomorrow – but he doesn't think we can do it.#SHIBArmy where you at? 👇 👇 👇

💬 🔁 ♥️ — Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) November 1, 2021

Less than 15 minutes after the tweet went live, there were already over 2,000 likes on the tweet. The hours following the posting saw activity on the tweet exceed expectations. The tweet garnered over 15,000 retweets and more than 57,000 likes.

SHIB trading in the red | Source: SHIBUSD on TradingView.com

Kraken’s timeline for the listing, if the milestone was reached, was Tuesday, November 2nd. The SHIB community awaits the decision of Kraken on Tuesday. A listing on an exchange like Kraken would help to bolster the value of the meme coin, which has seemed to hit a roadblock as it continues to trend around $0.00007.

SHIB Getting More Recognition

Shiba Inu has one of the most impressive growth stories in the crypto space. The meme coin has defied all expectations to become one of the most popular cryptos in the market. Reports showed that Shiba Inu was on the top 3 list for the most googled cryptocurrencies. In addition, it beat out bitcoin and ethereum to be the most talked-about crypto on social media in October.

Calls for listing on Robinhood, a trading app where rival Dogecoin is most popular, have been intensifying in the community. Following the success of the petition to list the meme coin, the trading platform had sent out a survey to its users asking which coins they were most bullish on and Shiba Inu was among the assets named despite not being listed in the app.

SHIB has recovered after suffering dips during the weekend that saw the meme coin lose over 20% of its value. Although not back up to ATH levels, the asset continues to trade at a reasonably high price. SHIB is maintaining momentum above $0.00007. The token is in 9th place on the crypto top ten above rival Dogecoin and is up 53% on a seven-day trading average.

Featured image from Bitcoin News, chart from TradingView.com