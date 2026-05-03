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The crypto industry is seriously under attack following a recent surge in exploit incidents. According to market analyst Ali Martinez, data from DeFiLlama shows that April was particularly bad for digital asset firms and protocols, with 29 attacks recorded, the highest ever in a single month. Without a doubt, these incidents have sparked concerns among crypto enthusiasts, leading to speculation about potential causes and solutions to this disturbing pattern.

Notably, total attacks in April resulted in combined losses of $635 million. About 90% of these losses can be attributed to attacks on the Drift Protocol and KelpDAO. Drift Protocol, the largest Solana-based decentralized perpetual futures exchange, saw North Korean hackers drain $285 million by tricking the security council into unknowingly pre-signing transactions using a fictitious CarbonVote token.

On the other hand, Kelp DAO, an Ethereum-based liquid staking protocol, lost $292 million in rsETH after attackers exploited the protocol’s LayerZeo-powered cross-chain bridge by manipulating the message layer to act on a nonexistent valid instruction. The impact of these attacks goes beyond immediate losses and also weakens crypto users’ confidence. For example, the total value locked (TVL) on DeFi platforms dropped by $13.5 billion following the 48 hours after the Kelp DAO attack.

AI Evolution And Adoption Driving Crypto Attacks: Analysts

According to Martinez, the strides recorded in global AI development now function as a double-edged sword. While there is greater potential for higher productivity owing to newer AI products, such as Anthropic’s Mythos models, these agentic AIs can also facilitate effective exploitation operations, minimizing the time required for reconnaissance and weaponization.

The crypto industry is witnessing a big spike in security breaches. Data from DeFiLlama and industry reports confirm that April 2026 saw a record 29 hacks, the highest monthly incident count in history. Over $635 million was lost in April alone, primarily driven by the Drift… https://t.co/KpM59tXxdL pic.twitter.com/xrqIA5l3v5 — Ali Charts (@alicharts) May 2, 2026

The crypto pundit draws much attention to this developing negative use case, citing that a small volume of AI-assisted attacks by North Korean hackers accounted for 76% of the losses recorded in April. As AI development surges, Martinez warns that the crypto industry is at risk of a surge in security incidents, which could lead to higher market volatility.

More data from DeFiLlama shows that total exploit losses in 2026 now stand at $723.39, representing a 57% decline from the figures reported in the same period in 2025. However, it’s worth noting that the $1.692 billion recorded in the 2025 first trimester is largely attributable to the $1.5 billion Bybit hack, i.e., the largest exploit in the crypto industry.

Market Overview



At press time, the total crypto market cap is $2.57 trillion, down 0.16% over the past day.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview