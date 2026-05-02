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Taiwan’s central bank is being given one month to produce a report on stablecoins and digital asset reserves — a deadline set not by its own leadership, but by a lawmaker in the country’s legislature.

A Formal Push From The Legislature

That instruction came from Dr. Ko Ju-Chun, a member of the Legislative Yuan, who formally presented a proposal urging Taiwan to allocate a portion of its national reserves into Bitcoin.

The report he submitted was backed by the Bitcoin Policy Institute and was handed directly to Premier Cho Jung-tai and central bank Governor Yang Chin-long during an official session.

This was not a press statement or a public speech. It was delivered inside a government chamber, to the people who hold the authority to act on it.

The driving concern behind the proposal is the shape of Taiwan’s reserve portfolio. The country holds roughly $600 billion in foreign exchange reserves. More than 80% of that is tied to US dollar assets.

BPI researcher Jacob Langenkamp described Taiwan’s situation as a convergence of geopolitical risk and reserve concentration — and argued that Bitcoin could stay within reach even in extreme situations where conventional financial assets might be blocked or restricted.

Bitcoin Framed As A Security Tool, Not Just An Investment

That argument positions Bitcoin as something beyond a speculative holding. BPI’s Sam Lyman pointed to Dr. Ko’s move as evidence that Taiwan’s lawmakers are evaluating the asset with genuine seriousness, treating it less like a financial product and more like a strategic instrument.

Unlike gold, which must be physically transported, or fiat assets, which depend on government systems and bilateral trust, Bitcoin operates outside those structures entirely.

The proposal does not ask Taiwan to go all in. It asks the government to consider putting a slice of its reserves into Bitcoin as a hedge — specifically as a way to reduce dependence on dollar-denominated assets amid a shifting geopolitical environment.

BTCUSD trading at $78,412 on the 24-hour chart: TradingView

The Central Bank Remains Cautious

Whether that recommendation gains any traction remains uncertain. Taiwan’s central bank turned down Bitcoin as a reserve asset in 2025, citing concerns over price swings, liquidity, and the practical challenges of custody. Its position has not officially changed.

What has changed is the activity underneath. The bank has been running a sandbox program using seized Bitcoin to test how digital assets might behave within a controlled framework. That is not the same as endorsement, but it is not dismissal either.

The executive branch and central bank will now formally assess the proposal, with their decision likely to draw attention from nations weighing comparable strategies.

Featured image from MetaAI, chart from TradingView