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Bitcoin mining firm Riot Platforms has published its financial performance for the first quarter of 2026, reporting revenue of over $167 million. The financial report highlights a shift in the company’s business model and a growing trend in its revenue stream, as its recently launched data center business takes center stage.

Riot Platforms’ Data Center Business Generates $33 Million Q1 Revenue

In its recent disclosure, Riot Platforms reported generating $167.2 million in revenue in the first quarter of the year. Based on the reported numbers, the company’s core Bitcoin mining business saw an approximately 21.7% decline in revenue, from $142.9 million to $111.9 million.

This revenue decline can be attributed to the fall in BTC’s price, which began as early as February 2026 and fell to as low as $62,000 at some point. The premier cryptocurrency’s value, while it also dipped in the first quarter of 2025, only fell to around $80,000 by March last year.

Moreover, the Bitcoin network hashrate was relatively higher in the first quarter of 2025 than in 2025’s Q1, with the resulting mining difficulty eating into Riot Platforms’ margins. As the announcement shows, the mining firm produced 57 BTC less this year than in the same period in 2025.

Interestingly, a new business line (data center operations) helped Riot Platforms offset its apparent revenue decline, contributing $33.2 million to the topline. For what would have looked like an underwhelming earnings report for the firm, the significant revenue from its data center business offered something of a silver lining.

Riot Platforms CEO, Jason Les, said about the performance:

The first quarter of 2026 marks a definitive inflection point for Riot, as we officially transitioned into an active, revenue-generating data center operator. Our ongoing delivery of initial capacity to AMD, and their decision to already double their footprint with a 25 megawatt expansion, validates our ability to execute at institutional scale with the most demanding tenants

The optimistic sentiment from the Q1 earnings report was reflected in the price of Riot Platforms’ stock (ticker RIOT). According to price action data, the company’s stock jumped by nearly 20% from $16 to above $19 in the last two trading days of the previous week.

Bitcoin Mining Companies Continue Pivot To AI

The significant contribution of Riot Platforms’ data center operations to its revenue highlights the ongoing shift in the Bitcoin mining industry. This strategic pivot comes especially given how much BTC mining profitability has taken a hit over the last couple of years.

Unsurprisingly, Riot Platforms is not the only Bitcoin miner making a strategic play in the burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) industry. MARA Holdings (formerly Marathon Digital Holdings) is among the firms leading the diversification to AI and data center infrastructure.

The price of BTC on the daily timeframe | Source: BTCUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView