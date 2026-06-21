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A sharp liquidation burst is keeping leverage risk in focus for crypto traders, even as Bitcoin attempts to stabilize after reclaiming nearby support levels.

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TL;DR

Kalshi Crypto reported $180 million worth of crypto longs liquidated in one hour on June 18.

BitcoinWorld Media connected that liquidation event to a broader Bitcoin technical discussion around a possible $60,000 liquidity sweep.

The posts highlight how quickly crowded long exposure can unwind when BTC loses key support.

Traders are now watching whether Bitcoin’s rebound is a recovery or merely a pause before another liquidity grab.

Long Liquidations Show The Risk Of Crowded Positioning

Kalshi Crypto posted on X that $180 million worth of crypto longs had been liquidated in the past hour on June 18. The post was brief, but the number is enough to show how quickly leverage can become a problem when price moves through widely watched levels.

Liquidations matter because they can turn a normal move into a cascade. When long traders are forced out, exchanges automatically sell collateral or close positions, adding more pressure to the market. That can accelerate a drop and push price toward the next liquidity pocket before buyers have time to step in.

That dynamic is especially important around Bitcoin because BTC still sets the tone for broader crypto risk appetite. When Bitcoin loses support and long liquidations spike, altcoins usually feel the pressure even more sharply.

BitcoinWorld Flags The $60K Liquidity Sweep Debate

A separate post from BitcoinWorld Media pointed to a technical read on Bitcoin that framed the recent move as a possible $60,000 liquidity sweep. The account noted that the $180 million-plus long liquidation event on June 18 fit with the idea that leverage had been flushed during the early June dip.

The same post referenced a broader roadmap where Bitcoin could bounce before risking a deeper move. That kind of framing is common after liquidation events: traders try to determine whether the washout cleared enough leverage for a sustainable rebound or simply marked the first leg of a larger correction.

The distinction matters. A clean liquidity sweep followed by a higher low can be constructive, especially if price quickly reclaims the lost support area. But if the rebound stalls below resistance, the sweep can also become part of a broader distribution structure.

What Traders Are Watching Now

The market is now caught between those two interpretations. Bulls want to see Bitcoin hold reclaimed levels and force sidelined traders back into the market. Bears want to see the recovery fail near resistance, confirming that the liquidation event did not clear enough downside risk.

For leveraged traders, the lesson is simpler. In a market where one hour can erase $180 million in long exposure, entry, stop placement, and position size matter more than conviction.

That leaves Bitcoin’s next move carrying extra weight. If support holds, the liquidation flush may look like a reset. If it fails, the market may start hunting the next major liquidity zone lower.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This article is based on public commentary shared on X by Kalshi Crypto, available at at the source