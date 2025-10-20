Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

CryptoG Group, the pioneering force behind the CryptoGDEX decentralized exchange (DEX), is proud to announce a bold new initiative to reshape global finance through a secure online petition.

This petition marks a critical step in the company’s mission to liquidate 1.1 million $BTC, valued at $100–200 billion, and redistribute wealth to millions worldwide via the Stellar network.

A Mission for the People

CryptoGDEX is built on the principle of financial empowerment, leveraging Stellar’s scalable infrastructure to offer trustless, low-cost trading of over 5,500 digital assets.

Powered by the $CGX token, with a fixed supply of 1,100,000 units, the platform enables governance, staking with up to 85% APY, and access to a no-KYC crypto banking ecosystem.

The petition aims to rally 100,000 petition signers and $CGX holders, a milestone that will trigger the first phase of a historic $BTC liquidation and secure pre-approved listings on Tier-1 centralized exchanges (CEX), setting a new standard for decentralized wealth distribution.

Overcoming Adversity with Resilience

Despite relentless attacks from those seeking to derail CryptoG’s mission, it remains undeterred. The petition has been relocated to a dedicated platform ensuring its security and continuity. This move only strengthens CryptoG’s resolve, reinforcing its commitment to the people. CryptoG invites the global community to sign the petition and join it in this transformative journey.

Key Facts

Tokenomics : 95% of $CGX tokens are now distributed via on-chain sell offers at 0.5 $XLM. Gradual buybacks and liquidity injections will commence once this distribution is complete, with instant buybacks and liquidity injections to establish a $4,500/$CGX floor, which will be activated upon reaching 100,000 holders/signers.

Referral Reward: To accelerate adoption, eligible signers who become $CGX holders (any amount), register as referrers at referral.cryptogdex.com, and share their unique link will receive a staggering 0.02 $BTC reward per signer (approximately $2,200+ at current prices) upon reaching 100,000 signatures and holders. This incentive, with a total allocation of 4,000 $BTC, ensures organic growth and on-chain verification to prevent bots or spam, with rewards distributed within 48 hours of the milestone.

Global Outreach : This press release marks the start of an aggressive marketing campaign, including ads and partnerships, to drive awareness and support for the company’s mission.

Roadmap : The first $BTC liquidation is slated for Q4 2025, following the petition’s success, with full bridge deployment, staking rollout, and media partnerships already in progress.

Join CryptoDGEX

CryptoGDEX invites individuals, investors, and advocates worldwide to sign the petition and seize the opportunity to earn a 0.02 $BTC reward per signer through our referral program, while helping CryptoG reach the goal of 100,000 petition signers and $CGX holders to secure Tier-1 CEX listings.

The updated whitepaper, released in October 2025, details the project’s technical architecture, governance, and vision.

CryptoG aims to break the barriers of centralized finance and build a future where wealth is accessible to all. Join it today!

This article is not financial advice. Please DYOR.

Authored by Bitcoinist, https://bitcoinist.com/cryptogdex-launches-global-petition-to-revolutionize-wealth-distribution/