CryptoGDEX has confirmed a CryptoGDEX Tier 1 CEX listing for its CGX token, with trading scheduled for December 22, 2025. The listing comes together with a migration to a new Stellar based CGX token and a first wave of BTC liquidation and buybacks, under a slightly revised timeline shaped by a recently disclosed Stellar network bug.

Tier 1 CEX Listing Locked In For December

According to the latest roadmap, CryptoGDEX has moved from a pre approved status to full approval with an unnamed Tier 1 exchange, meaning CGX will trade on a high traffic custodial platform instead of staying DEX only.

The listing is set for December 22, 2025 and is treated inside the project as the anchor point for everything else. A marketing push is scheduled to start one month earlier, on November 22, 2025, with a target of roughly 100,000 holders and a wider audience of more than 20 million people.

To reach that scale, the team has booked placements across major crypto media outlets, including names such as Coindesk, Cointelegraph, Analytics Insight and Bitcoin.com. Together they are expected to give CGX exposure to tens of millions of unique visitors and social media followers in the weeks before the listing.

BTC Liquidation, Buyback And 95% Distribution

Liquidity is also meant to come from inside the project. According to the official CryptoGDEX website, November 22, 2025 is earmarked as the start of the first BTC liquidation and buyback operation tied to CGX. On that date CryptoG Group plans to liquidate part of its BTC reserves in order to inject liquidity and fund CGX buybacks, supporting the token on DEXs ahead of and alongside the centralized listing.

The same day marks the beginning of what the team calls a 95% CGX distribution to holders, a key part of how the project says it wants to share value with its community.

The referral program at referral.cryptogdex.com is temporarily paused and will resume only after the new token and updated websites are live, but the November and December dates for distribution and listing remain the core of the story.

Gratuity Payment And Staking Options For CGX Holders

The update also confirms an optional 500 XLM gratuity payment for eligible CGX holders, tied to the rollout of the new token. Holders who meet the stated criteria will be able to claim the 500 XLM during the final deployment window of the new CGX asset.

At the same time, new staking options for the updated CGX token are set to go live, giving holders the choice to lock their position and earn additional rewards on top of the core distribution.

The earlier petition initiative aimed at pushing exchanges has been dropped. With a Tier 1 listing agreement in place, the focus shifts from lobbying to implementation.

New Custom CGX Token On Stellar

Alongside the listing news, the project is changing the technical foundations of CGX. The original Stellar based token has been retired. CryptoG Group cites repeated attacks from hostile actors, including sabotage of token metadata, as one reason for the move.

After discussions with the Tier 1 CEX partner, the team decided to deploy a new custom Stellar asset that keeps the CGX name, logo and ticker but runs on fresh infrastructure under tighter control.

The new token introduces a 3.5% deflationary transaction tax on transfers and trades. According to the update, the proceeds will fund buyback and burn operations that are meant to reduce circulating supply over time.

Alongside the new token, the project is rolling out new official websites for both the CGX token and the DEX, which will replace the existing bitcoinliquidationevent.com and cryptogdex.com domains. These new sites will host the latest CGX token details, documentation for the BTC liquidation and buyback plan, the gratuity payment rules and the staking options.

The team noted that technical work on the new CGX token and websites faced a short delay due to a confirmed Stellar network issue linked to State Archival inconsistencies, which the Stellar team plans to address with the upcoming Protocol 24 upgrade.

As a result, the deployment of the new CGX token and supporting websites has been moved into a revised window between November 13 and November 15, 2025, while the November 22 distribution phase and the December 22 Tier 1 listing timeline remain unchanged.

Conclusion: Focus Remains On The Tier 1 Listing

Despite the technical delay on Stellar, the broader roadmap presented to CGX holders remains centered on the Tier 1 CEX listing. The aggressive marketing campaign is still scheduled to begin on November 22, 2025. The first phase BTC liquidation, buyback operations and the 95% CGX distribution are also still tied to that date in the latest communication.

The Tier 1 listing for December 22, 2025 is described as confirmed and remains the key milestone that will test how the new CGX token and its mechanics behave under real market conditions.

For traders and potential new holders, that listing will be the first opportunity to see whether the promised liquidity, buybacks and distribution model translate into actual depth and activity on a major exchange.

CryptoG Group continues to frame its long term vision around unlocking 1.1 million BTC and more than 100 billion dollars in potential liquidity for a self described dedicated CGX community.

How realistic that scale is will become clearer after the new token is deployed and the centralized listing goes live. Readers who want to dig into the fine print of the token economics, BTC liquidation structure and distribution rules can review the updated whitepaper.