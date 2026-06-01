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Hyperliquid (HYPE) has managed to break the ceiling on what was thought possible in a crypto bear market. During a time when the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum have struggled to hold up, the perpetual decentralized exchange (DEX) saw its native token price explode by more than 60% in only one month. Following this rise, the hunt seems to be on for the next familiar token that could repeat this trajectory and hit a new all-time high despite the bear market.

ASTER And LIGHTER Are Hyperliquid’s Biggest Crypto Competitors

Following the success of Hyperliquid after its token launch in 2024, competitors quickly followed, making the rounds in the crypto community. So far, the biggest of these cryptos has been ASTER, which is the native token of the Aster decentralized perpetual exchange.

While its growth is still a long way from that of Hyperliquid, ASTER has grown rapidly, with its open interest climbing into the billions. This makes it the only decentralized perpetual exchange besides Hyperliquid that has managed to maintain an open interest in the billions of dollars.

Despite its popularity, though, the ASTER cryptocurrency has not performed as well as expected. Whereas the Hyperliquid price has already rallied to new all-time highs, the ASTER token price is approximately 70% below its $2.4 all-time high that was set back in September 2024. As a result, investors are expecting that the ASTER price could pull a similar stunt to Hyperliquid and rally again.

Coming up behind ASTER is the LIT token, which is the native token of the Lighter decentralized perpetual exchange. While Lighter has seen some success, it has not been able to move into the billions of dollars in open interest like Hyperliquid and ASTER.

For now, it remains in the fourth position when it comes to perpetual decentralized exchanges in terms of open interest. However, in terms of trading volume, it comes third, moving ahead of Variational Omni despite it $959 million in open interest, according to data from the CoinCodex website.

On the price side, Lighter’s LIT token has performed similarly to that of ASTER. The LIT token had seen an initial run-up following its launch, reaching an all-time high of $4. However, it has fallen more than 66% from this peak, giving room for speculation that a recovery rally might be around the corner.

As for Hyperliquid, the token continues to command a tremendous mindshare in the crypto market. At its current price, it boasts an outstanding $17.3 billion market cap, making it the 9th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, ahead of the likes of Dogecoin and Cash (ZEC).

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com