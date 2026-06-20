Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Morpho has raised $175 million in what founder Merlin Egalite described as the largest funding round in DeFi history, with the round co-led by Paradigm, a16z crypto and Ribbit Capital.

TL;DR

Morpho raised $175 million in its latest funding round.

The round was co-led by Paradigm, a16z crypto and Ribbit Capital.

Founder Merlin Egalite said the raise is the largest in DeFi history.

The capital is expected to support Morpho’s decentralized lending infrastructure.

A Record-Sized Bet On DeFi Lending

Morpho’s $175 million raise is unusually large by DeFi standards and arrives at a time when venture capital interest in crypto infrastructure has become more selective. Egalite said the round was co-led by Paradigm, a16z crypto and Ribbit Capital, three names that carry significant weight in the digital asset funding market.

The size of the raise matters because DeFi lending is one of crypto’s oldest and most competitive categories. Protocols such as Aave and Compound helped prove the model, but newer projects are trying to rebuild lending around more flexible vault structures, risk markets and institutional-grade access.

Morpho has positioned itself as a trustless lending primitive rather than only a consumer-facing app. That distinction is important. Infrastructure protocols can sit underneath wallets, fintech apps and institutional products, allowing lending markets to be assembled or customized around different risk profiles.

What The Raise Says About DeFi Sentiment

Large funding rounds do not automatically create better token performance or protocol adoption. They do, however, show where major investors believe durable infrastructure may emerge. In this case, the bet is that decentralized credit markets still have room to grow well beyond the early DeFi cycle.

The involvement of top-tier venture firms also signals renewed confidence in lending as a core category. After several painful credit failures in centralized crypto finance, investors appear more willing to back transparent, on-chain lending rails that can be audited and integrated into other products.

For traders, the immediate takeaway is sentiment rather than guaranteed utility. A raise of this size can draw attention to the broader DeFi lending sector, but protocol execution, revenue quality and risk management will determine whether the capital translates into lasting market share.

Why This Fits The Weekend Market Watchlist

Weekend crypto trading often leaves thinner liquidity and more narrative-driven movement, so stories like this can matter even when they are not immediate price catalysts. Retail traders tend to focus on whether a development changes access, liquidity, risk appetite or the way users interact with a chain, exchange, protocol or token.

The better way to read this update is as part of a broader market context rather than a standalone buy or sell signal. It adds to the set of themes shaping crypto right now: stronger compliance pressure, easier app-based access, renewed DeFi funding, tokenized real-world assets, and altcoin setups that remain heavily dependent on Bitcoin’s direction.

What To Watch Next

The caveat is that venture funding can introduce pressure as well as opportunity. Morpho still needs to prove that fresh capital leads to deeper liquidity, useful integrations and sustainable lending demand rather than simply a larger runway.

This report is based on information from Merlin Egalite.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

Originally published by Merlin Egalite. at Merlin Egalite