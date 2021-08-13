These days the crypto area has taken everything to another level. There are many ways in which individuals and entrepreneurs can succeed and make a passive income.

However, some say cryptocurrencies have been sparked by significant price movements and that the market is a bubble with no underlying worth.

There are some concerns about regulatory and legal avoidance regarding the crypto area. But now that Biexbi has entered the cryptocurrency market, you don’t need to worry. They have the most professional team and managers who are experts in financial investments.

What is Biexbi?

Biexbi is an innovative platform meant to be one of the finest certified crypto exchanges in the industry. The platform is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange that provides SPOT, features, leveraged tokens, and over-the-counter (OTC) trading.

Following their major launch, they are preparing to provide their users the opportunity to participate in their liquidity pool, which will be in collaboration with FTX Binance. The platform is backed by the industry’s largest liquidity providers.

Biexbi (BXB) Token

The Biexbi token BXB will be released on the Ethereum network and will fully conform with the ERC20* standard.

They support this standard, ensuring the token’s compatibility with third-party services (wallets, exchanges, listings, etc.) and allowing for simple integration. In this case, the use of the Biexbi coin is not confined to the platform ecosystem.

They also provide their members a common wallet area, a simple and user-friendly interface, a high-level security system, an ICO, and Biexbi Coin (BXB) privileges.

Their token has a total cap of 75 million BXB, with 45% of the total being blocked in the system and unable to be sold. 30% of the BXB is made available to the general public, 18% of the BXB Token is split between the Biexbi team and partners, and 7% is utilized for advertising and promotion expenses.

BXB tokens made available to the public can be sold on global platforms; the 30% public offering tokens will be provided to investors in two stages. The 40% of their tokens that will not be sold will be blocked for three years in order to keep the market price stable.

A considerable 30% of all monthly commission money is distributed to its users in accordance with the number of BXB tokens they have in their wallets. As a result, the investors will become partners, giving the platform a unique advantage that few other platforms have.

BXB token holders will receive a 25% commission fee reduction when they choose to pay the commission using the token in all trading transactions.

Furthermore, BXB token holders will be able to vote as many times as the amount of tokens they own on the behalf of the project they support, in surveys performed for projects to be featured on the platform.

What Biexbi wants to aim?

By providing an easy interface and competent infrastructure, the platform hopes to provide local customers with access to the volume and market speed that drives them to prefer global stock exchanges abroad.

Native platforms may be inadequate for the needs of professionals due to their limited volume in comparison to the market and various interface inconveniences. Thus, Biexbi attempts to counteract this phenomenon by creating a platform that is swift and efficient, and user-friendly.

Existing ecosystems at various scales are being built to support new token ventures in global stock exchanges.

The Biexbi platform, on the other hand, realized that there are fewer chances for a new token to be acknowledged on local platforms. So, Biexbi aspires to lead several initiatives by developing an environment with similar capabilities as them.

By attracting investors onto their platform, the project will receive a large number of votes for their next investment, aiding the growth of promising businesses by guaranteeing that they reach the user safely. They also offer different earning opportunities to the users through the buying and selling method.

Conclusion

The Biexbi platform’s principal goal is to create brand new places using all of their expertise and experience in the evolving universe. They regard their users as stakeholders rather than just community members.

Join the Biexbi platform and prepare to embark on your crypto adventure with the most professional team.

You can also visit their social media platforms: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram