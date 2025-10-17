Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Eric Trump has told media he is working to turn at least one Trump family property into tradable tokens that retail investors can buy.

Based on reports, the plan would let people own small pieces of a building instead of going through a bank or buying the whole asset. He spoke about the idea in a TV interview and linked the effort to World Liberty Financial and its USD1 stablecoin.

Tokenization Tied To World Liberty Financial

According to those reports, the effort centers on one specific building now under development. Eric Trump said the minimum stake could start at $1,000, making a slice of a high-value property available to more ordinary investors.

The proposal would pair real estate ownership with blockchain tokens issued through World Liberty Financial, a firm already promoting token use for real-world assets.

Eric Trump Confirms Real Estate Tokenization Project Integrating World Liberty Financial and Its Stablecoin USD1 According to @CoinDesk, @EricTrump — son of U.S. President Donald Trump and co-founder of @worldlibertyfi — confirmed that he is advancing a real estate tokenization… pic.twitter.com/bvMxvL43cN — ME (@MetaEraHK) October 15, 2025

How Ownership Might Work

Reports have disclosed that token holders might get more than just a return. Some tokens could carry perks tied to the property — access to hotel rooms or member benefits was mentioned as an example.

But the exact legal setup was not explained. It is unclear whether the tokens will be treated as securities under US law, or if they will be structured as fractional shares, trust interests, or another vehicle.

Market Reaction And Expert View

Some traders took the move as a sign of growing appetite for tokenized assets, while others urged caution because of legal and liquidity questions. Based on reports, analysts said investor access is attractive, but secondary markets for such tokens may be thin at first.

Regulatory And Legal Questions Remain

According to sources, US regulators have been watching tokenization closely. Project Crypto at the main regulator has been linked in news coverage to a broader push to sort out rules for tokens tied to real assets.

How the Trump family plan will comply with disclosure rules, investor protections, and tax handling has not been spelled out. Those gaps leave open a range of outcomes, from a tightly regulated offering to one that must be reworked to meet US rules.

