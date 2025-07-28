Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

As crypto assets gain traction in the dynamic financial sector, Ethereum continues to prove its strong position among the leading assets in the world. With its recent price surge, ETH’s market cap has risen sharply over the past few days, surpassing the market value of several major financial institutions.

Another Major Milestone For Ethereum

Ethereum appears to be in a bullish state as it slowly approaches the key $4,000 price mark following a recent bounce. Meanwhile, the second-largest cryptocurrency asset has now surpassed the market capitalization of numerous significant assets, marking a new turning point in its ascent up the global financial ladder.

In a recent post shared by Whale Insider on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, the expert reported that ETH is now more valuable than financial giants HSBC and American Express in terms of market cap. ETH’s rise in market value, driven by a surge in price, demonstrates the increasing power of decentralized technology over conventional finance.

This most recent accomplishment highlights a more significant change in the way markets are starting to assess the value of cryptocurrency assets. Furthermore, the development also solidifies ETH’s place among the most valuable assets in the world.

The latest milestone comes after ETH surpassed other leading financial giants such as Goldman Sachs and Bank of China about a week ago. As decentralized technology becomes more popular in the global economy, Ethereum may be at the forefront of the movement.

ETH’s wave of new milestones in the financial sector implies that its valuation is no longer merely a gauge of speculation. It is an indication of its expanding real-world utility and robust confidence from investors.

Recent data from CompaniesMarketCap shows that Ethereum has now moved to the 25th spot in the list of global assets by market cap. The asset is slowly closing the gap with America’s multinational oil and gas corporation, Exxon Mobil, which is positioned at the 24th spot in the financial hierarchy.

ETH’s Open Interest Skyrockets To A New Level

While ETH’s price is surging, large investors, also known as whales, are steadily accumulating the altcoin like never before. Ted Pillows, a crypto investor and partner of OKX crypto exchange, reported the wave of accumulation, reflecting strong optimism toward ETH’s long-term prospects.

This development is evidenced by the recent surge in Ethereum CME Futures Open Interest, which has surged to $7.85 billion, marking its highest level ever. According to the expert, this is the biggest institutional posture for ETH that has ever been documented.

Pillows considers this rise in CME open interest as a pivotal moment for ETH, stating that “institutions don’t gamble; they accumulate with conviction.” Looking at the chart, the expert claims the setup appears to be ideal for ETH’s next explosive move.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com