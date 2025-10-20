Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Following the recent market crash due to Donald Trump’s tariff order, the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced a sharp decline below key support levels. While both coins fell strongly, ETH has emerged as the leading choice among major corporations, as these institutions swap their BTC for the altcoin leader.

Institutional Pivot From Bitcoin To Ethereum

Major crypto assets such as Ethereum and Bitcoin are beginning to recover lost ground once again. Meanwhile, Ethereum appears to be leading the charge in terms of institutional adoption, reflecting the long-term potential of the leading altcoin.

In a move that has triggered a frenzy across the crypto and traditional finance sectors, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is reportedly shifting a portion of its Bitcoin holdings into ETH. Coin Bureau shared this institutional pivot on the social media platform X, which has captured the attention of the crypto community.

This daring rotation indicates a significant shift in institutional opinion and a rising belief in Ethereum’s sustained price growth. BlackRock‘s shift to ETH highlights the asset’s developing importance as the cornerstone of decentralized finance and next-generation financial infrastructure, even though Bitcoin keeps dominating as a store of value.

Data shared by Coin Bureau reveals that the leading asset manager firm transferred about 272.4 BTC, valued at approximately $28.3 million, to Coinbase Prime. A few hours later, BlackRock was observed pulling out over 12,098 ETH worth $45.4 million.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. has also been accumulating ETH at a significant and rapid rate. A recent report from BMNR Bullz shows that the leading treasury company purchased thousands of ETH within the past week to strengthen its digital asset treasury.

Despite the recent market crash, the firm continues to double down on the altcoin, scooping up a total of 379,271 ETH, valued at $1.5 billion. With the massive purchase of Ethereum, Bitmine is demonstrating its conviction in the network’s expanding role in blockchain innovation.

During the dip on Friday, Bitmine bought over 72,898 ETH worth $281 million. Three days prior to this acquisition, the firm purchased more than 104,336 ETH, valued at $417 million. Finally, a +202,037 ETH was made after the weekend crash, bringing the total to 379,271 ETH within a week.

Bitmine’s persistent acquisition of the altcoin reflects the firm’s Co-CEO Tom Lee’s bold declaration that Ethereum will be the backbone of the digital economy. According to BMNR Bullz, this is not a buy signal, but a seismic shift.

ETH Among Inflation Hedgers

Prominent figures in the financial landscape are currently endorsing Ethereum. Robert Kiyosaki, a billionaire and author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, has included ETH as one of the key assets to hedge against the rising inflation across the world.

While inflation keeps increasing and making it difficult for the poor and middle class, the billionaire has urged this set of people not to rely on government fake money or fiat currency. Instead, they should invest in Gold, Silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, which he labels the real money.

