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Ethereum traders are watching both sides of the order book after analyst Ted Pillows said ETH liquidation clusters now look balanced, with large pockets of liquidity sitting around $1,900 and $1,600.

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TL;DR

Ted Pillows says ETH liquidation clusters are balanced after recent volatility.

The major upside liquidity zone highlighted is around $1,900.

The major downside liquidity zone highlighted is around $1,600.

ETH was trading around $1,765 at the time of writing, roughly between both zones.

Source post on X. — Source (June 22, 2026)

The setup is useful because it gives ETH traders a clear range to monitor. With price near the middle of the two highlighted liquidity zones, the market does not need a huge move to start pulling in leveraged positions on either side.

Why Balanced Liquidity Can Be Dangerous

When liquidation clusters are heavily skewed in one direction, the market often has an obvious magnet. When they are balanced, the setup becomes trickier. Price can move sharply in either direction, especially if a catalyst pushes traders into chasing momentum.

At the time of writing, ETH was trading around $1,765, with current market data showing an intraday low near $1,704 and an intraday high near $1,768. That places ETH closer to the upper end of the day’s trading range but still below the $1,900 liquidity area mentioned in the X post.

$1,900 Or $1,600: Which Comes First?

The upside case is that ETH continues to recover and draws price toward the $1,900 zone. That would put pressure on short positions and could create a faster move if liquidity starts getting cleared. A move like that would also challenge bearish TradingView setups that are watching for ETH to roll over from supply.

The downside case is that ETH fails to hold the current recovery and turns back toward the $1,600 region. That would fit with several short-biased technical maps that see deeper demand closer to $1,562-$1,500.

ETH Traders Need Confirmation

The key point is that liquidation clusters are not price forecasts by themselves. They show where forced buying or forced selling may appear if price reaches certain areas. Traders still need confirmation from price action, volume and broader market direction.

For now, the ETH setup is finely balanced. A push toward $1,900 would make the recovery look more convincing. A drop toward $1,600 would suggest sellers still control the larger structure. Until one of those zones is tested, Ethereum remains in a range where both bulls and bears have reasons to stay alert.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This article is based on public commentary by Ted Pillows, available at X