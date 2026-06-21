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Ethereum traders are watching whether a sharp reaction from a lower demand zone can develop into a broader short-term recovery, with one TradingView analyst mapping upside targets as high as $1,850.

TL;DR

TradingView analyst IGT_Traders says ETHUSD has shown early signs of a bullish market structure shift.

The setup centers on buyers defending the $1,670–$1,690 demand zone after a sell-side liquidity sweep.

Resistance sits around $1,735–$1,755, with upside targets at $1,750, $1,800, and $1,850.

The bullish setup is invalidated on a strong H1 close below $1,690.

Ethereum Buyers Step In At Demand

A TradingView idea from IGT_Traders frames ETHUSD as a short-term bullish setup after price reacted strongly from the $1,670–$1,690 demand zone. The analyst described the move as a possible sell-side liquidity sweep, where price pushed below prior lows before quickly reversing as buyers stepped in.

That kind of move matters because it can mark the point where aggressive sellers are exhausted and stronger buyers begin absorbing supply. In this case, the analyst said Ethereum is also starting to form higher lows, which suggests buyers are gradually gaining more control over short-term price action.

The setup is not confirmed yet, though. The first important test sits around the $1,735–$1,755 resistance area. A break above that zone would strengthen the bullish continuation argument and give traders a cleaner signal that the earlier bearish pressure is fading.

ETH Targets $1,750, $1,800 And $1,850

The TradingView plan lists three bullish targets. The first is $1,750, described as the initial resistance and liquidity objective. The second is $1,800, where Ethereum would begin moving into a higher-timeframe supply region. The final target is $1,850, which the analyst marks as a major liquidity target and the upper boundary of that larger supply zone.

That makes the trade setup relatively straightforward: ETH needs to hold above the demand zone, build structure through higher lows, and then push through the $1,735–$1,755 area. If it does, momentum traders may begin watching the $1,800–$1,850 region as the next place where supply could return.

At the same time, this is still a short-term technical setup rather than a broad market reversal call. Ethereum has to prove that buyers can defend the reclaimed structure during pullbacks, not just react once from demand.

Invalidation Sits Below $1,690

The clearest line in the setup is the invalidation level. IGT_Traders said a strong H1 close below $1,690 would invalidate the bullish view and suggest sellers have regained control.

That level is important because it sits near the lower edge of the demand zone. If Ethereum loses it decisively, the liquidity-sweep argument weakens, and the bounce risks becoming just another failed relief move.

For now, Ethereum’s short-term chart gives bulls a structure to defend. The next question is whether ETH can move from reaction to confirmation.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

This article is based on technical analysis shared on TradingView by IGT_Traders, available at at the source