Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

As the cryptocurrency market gradually turns bullish, a notable growth is being observed across Ethereum’s price action and its staking ecosystem. After a series of staking activity among retail and institutional investors, the ETH staking market cap has exploded, reaching new levels.

ETH Staking Market Cap Sees Explosive Growth

The Ethereum ecosystem is undergoing a radical change as its staking landscape quickly grows in size and sophistication. This notable growth coincides with the recent upward performance of ETH’s price following a broader market recovery earlier this week.

According to Everstake, the largest global non-custodial staking infrastructure provider, the ETH staking ecosystem has evolved, reaching a $85.2 billion market cap. With the massive market cap, the ecosystem is turning into a fortress of security. Everstake stated that the sheer scale of this is absolutely mind-blowing.

Such a sharp rise in ETH staking market capitalization is indicative of increased involvement from both individual and institutional holders, who are all looking for profits while enhancing network security. As a result of this, Ethereum’s economic model is changing, becoming a more yield-driven and capital-efficient economy.

Looking at the chart shared by Everstake, the Ethereum network is now commanding more locked capital than the rest of the leading networks combined. ETH leads with over $85.2 billion, while Solana and BNB Chain come in second and third positions, with $35.5 billion and $15.2 billion, respectively.

Being the leader in total staking market cap, ETH is currently providing the largest decentralized security budget in history. Offering more insight, Everstake added that this massive staking market cap represents unmatched trust or conviction in the ETH network from both large institutions and regular users across the globe.

Furthermore, it proves that Ethereum is the leading blockchain when it comes to network resilience and providing a bulletproof settlement layer for the global on-chain economy. “The foundation has never been stronger,” Everstake stated.

A Growing Bullish Momentum For The Ethereum Price

With the rebound across the market, the Ethereum price appears to be maintaining its newfound uptrend, breaking past key resistance levels that previously capped previous upside attempts. In a report on X, Glassnode, a research and data analytics platform, highlighted that ETH’s price has reclaimed the 1-3 month holder cost basis located at the $2,300 level.

A Major driver of this upward performance of ETH is the renewed positive momentum of the market. As seen in the chart, this trend is a familiar one. Glassnode noted that this structure so far is consistent with a bear market relief rally, similar to the bounces seen in Q3–Q4 2022, rather than a structural trend reversal.

At the time of writing, ETH’s price was trading at $2,319, with a nearly 3% decrease in the last 24 hours. While ETH’s price has declined, its trading volume has turned bearish, falling by more than 13% over the past day.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com