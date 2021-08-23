EURCX Token has recorded a significant 945% increase in its holders after the ICO ended on 15th July 2021. The number soared from 100 to 1,045 in just 14 days.

EURCX is a blockchain-based ecosystem that has launched its EURCX Token to simplify digital transactions. In addition, the ecosystem will launch its platforms that will leverage the EURCX Token to drive the investment programs and incentivize users. The EURCX ecosystem will comprise the following:

Multi-chain crypto wallet to enable secure storage and transfer of multiple public-chain crypto assets at the same time.

Swapping wallet to facilitate secure and instant swapping of crypto assets between users.

Liquidity pool to ensure the availability of required crypto assets. The Liquidity Providers (LPs) will be incentivized for contributing to the pool.

P2P lending platform to enable peer-to-peer lending and borrowing mechanism while eliminating any third-party involvement. This will contribute to greater transparency and speed.

Together, these platforms will contribute to a complete ecosystem that offers investment programs and reward-earning opportunities to users.

The EURCX Token will be used to perform transactions on the EURCX platforms. It will eliminate the need for a third party or any financial institution to process transactions, thereby offering the following benefits:

Quick and transparent transactions

Reduced transaction settlement time

Easy cross-border transactions

Round-the-clock accessibility

The increasing number of EURCX Token holders represents the potential of the token. The increase in the token price will directly increase the profits of token holders, enabling them to enjoy a successful investment.

The future plan of EURCX includes listing the EURCX Token on the leading crypto exchange platforms to enable users to buy the token easily. Furthermore, the listing of the EURCX Token on varied exchanges will improve its visibility and global recognition, which will contribute to its growing sale and eventually the price.

About EURCX

EURCX is a blockchain-based ecosystem that aims to harness the power of cryptocurrency to revolutionize digital transactions and investment paradigm. EURCX plans to utilize the funds raised through the ICO to develop and launch platforms like a multi-chain crypto wallet, liquidity pool, P2P lending platform, and crypto wallet for the Swapping platform.

