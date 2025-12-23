Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Crypto pundit X Finance Bull has alluded to XRP’s tech stack, which he claimed changes everything for the altcoin in the long term. This came as the pundit broke down the XRP Ledger’s consensus flow and why it tops other networks.

Pundit Shares Why XRP’s Tech Stack Changes Everything

In an X post, X Finance Bull explained that decentralization isn’t just about being public but also about being reliable, which is where he believes the XRP Ledger comes in. The pundit then alluded to the Ledger’s consensus flow, noting that the network reaches consensus in seconds with no central coordinator and no waste. He added that it halts progress instead of confirming data, which the pundit described as “rare and crucial.”

X Finance Bull then mentioned other chains, which he claimed prioritize incentives unlike the Ledger, which prioritizes “correctness, agreement, and forward progress, in that order.” The pundit claimed that this is why real-world institutions are building on XRP’s tech stack instead of other networks.

X Finance Bull also stated that these institutions do not care about memes but care about uptime, clarity, and risk management. In line with this, he urged those still “sleeping” on its tech stack to study it, noting that the rails are already live. He added that in the long term, this changes everything for the altcoin.

The Ledger has continued to introduce new features as it looks to become the go-to network for institutions, which are beginning to embrace blockchain technology. Ripple earlier this year announced plans to introduce more privacy features, noting that this would help boost institutional adoption.

Built For Regulation

In another X post, X Finance Bull declared that crypto will be regulated and that XRP is already built for it. He remarked that the altcoin didn’t chase headlines but simply mapped its rails into global banking, eyeing major banks long before most assets had a whitepaper. The pundit suggested that the roadmap has even gotten better with the introduction of the RLUSD stablecoin, compliant spot ETFs, and an approved national trust bank for Ripple.

Meanwhile, X Finance Bull is confident that the CLARITY Act will boost XRP’s adoption. He stated that with the crypto bill next, the altcoin will become the institutional default for compliant on-chain liquidity. The pundit declared that the future isn’t about adoption but about alignment and that the altcoin already fits the puzzle banks are about to complete. He stated in another X post that the price will rip once the bill is passed and adoption kicks in.

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading at around $1.88, down almost 2% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

