As crypto enters a new growth cycle, we’re making the blockchain stack smarter and more sustainable. Today, Fleet Mining launched its crypto mining app, offering a mobile-first experience that allows users to start cloud mining major cryptocurrencies like BTC, DOGE, and ETH for free, with no hardware or setup required.

With just a few taps, users can create a cloud mining contract that’s intelligently scheduled by AI, powered by renewable energy, and automatically receive daily returns—all from their mobile device.

Curious about BTC’s fair value? Stress-test your thesis with Fleet Mining’s free DCF calculator—a quick, no-nonsense way to frame long-term expectations.

Why Mobile Crypto Mining Now?

Since 2024, BTC has surged while ETH and DOGE have seen elevated volatility. Yet two frictions remain: energy efficiency and entry barriers. Traditional rigs are expensive, power-hungry, and hard to maintain—keeping most people out of the mining economy.



Fleet Mining’s mobile solution reverses that script. And all you need is your smartphone to access institutional grade hashpower. With AI scheduling and green-energy clusters, ordinary users can start earning hands-off, passive income without purchasing hardware.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Start for Free: Sign up and start mining for free – you don’t need to buy hardware or pay upfront fees.

AI-smart routing: The engine automatically selects best pools and power zones to optimize yield.

Green-energy mining: Mining utilizes wind, hydropower, and solar green energy from Iceland, North America, and Northern Europe to achieve sustainable equipment uptime.

Multi-asset support: Currently supports deposits and withdrawals of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, and USDT.

Auto profit sharing: Get revenue every day, take out profits at any time or reinvest for greater revenue.

Fleet Mining places tech and security at the forefront with on-chain transparency and ESG principles at its core. Blockchain-backed accounting allows you to keep up with rewards in real time using transparent records. The platform is ESG-centric by design, with compute nodes powered by renewables to minimize emissions and waste. Multi-layer encryption coupled with cold-wallet storage offer security and protection of funds along with personal information.

Getting Started: Three Easy Steps

Wondering how to get started with Fleet Mining? Follow these steps.

Register & verify your account to claim a free compute bonus. Choose a contract—trial, short-term, or long-term. Activate mining—the AI engine runs in the background and credits daily profits.

New users can receive $15 in free computing rewards after registration to experience the benefits of cloud mining.

What’s Next: Turning Every Smartphone into a Mini Mining Site

Next on Fleet Mining’s release schedule—AI auto-reinvest, a social mining program and Web3 wallet integration will take mining-as-a-service to truly worldwide levels. From students to professionals, long-term crypto holders, everyone can play—on their own time, from their phone.

The Fleet Mining App is the next step in practical digital asset mining: green energy, AI compute orchestration and mobile convenience so XRP, BTC or ETH holders can earn passive rewards every day with no hardware and begin earning rewards without complex setup.

It’s an easier, lighter way to create a sustainable, decentralized income stream.

Learn more on the Fleet Mining website.

This article is not financial advice. Always DYOR.

