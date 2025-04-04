Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

South Korea is considering opening its cryptocurrency market to foreign investors, contingent upon significant improvements in anti-money laundering (AML) measures by domestic exchanges.

Kim Sung-jin, head of the virtual asset division at the Financial Services Commission (FSC), revealed these insights during a recent seminar held at the National Assembly.

Kim emphasized that while the regulator supports the idea of foreign participation in South Korea’s crypto market, local exchanges must first enhance their AML frameworks to meet regulatory expectations.

Potential Crypto Regulatory Shift

Currently, South Korean crypto regulations restrict foreign investors due to stringent know-your-customer (KYC) requirements, which mandate users to trade cryptocurrencies through local bank accounts verified by their real names. This setup effectively prevents foreigners from accessing South Korea’s exchanges.

Peter Chung, Head of Research at Presto Research, noted that allowing foreign investors into the market would reduce capital control constraints and enhance the overall liquidity and efficiency of the domestic digital currency industry.

South Korea’s reconsideration of its stringent capital controls is largely driven by global trends, especially those emerging from digital currency policy advancements in the United States under the Trump administration.

Opening up the market could not only boost South Korea’s position within the global cryptocurrency landscape but also help alleviate the longstanding issue of the “Kimchi Premium.”

The Kimchi Premium refers to the price difference between cryptocurrencies on South Korean exchanges and global counterparts due to isolated market conditions and limited international liquidity. Allowing foreign investment could eliminate this disparity by introducing greater liquidity and price parity with global markets.

This potential regulatory shift highlights South Korea’s ambition to improve its digital asset ecosystem, aligning its policies with leading international practices to promote a more dynamic digital currency environment.

Enhancing AML Capabilities

The FSC’s primary condition for allowing foreign access involves significant upgrades in AML capabilities among local digital currency exchanges. Kim Sung-jin highlighted the necessity for domestic exchanges to enhance their ability to track and report suspicious transactions effectively.

This condition aligns with South Korea’s broader strategy to comply with international standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), particularly through the implementation of the “Travel Rule.”

Introduced in March 2022, the Travel Rule requires cryptocurrency exchanges to collect and retain sender and recipient information for transactions exceeding one million won ($681.38).

Major South Korean exchanges have recently extended this requirement to transactions below the threshold as a proactive compliance measure.

Peter Chung pointed out that regulators currently believe local exchanges still lack adequate systems to fully manage AML responsibilities, a viewpoint implied by recent FSC communications.

Featured image created with DALL-E, Chart from TradingView