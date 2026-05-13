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A Florida man accused of running a nearly three-year crypto investment scheme is speaking out — and saying sorry.

Christopher Delgado, former CEO of Goliath Ventures, sat down for a televised interview this week to apologize to the people who lost money under his watch.

Confined To A Luxury Estate

Delgado is currently out on bail, but he is not a free man. He is confined to his home — an 11,000 square foot estate in Florida — and fitted with an ankle monitor.

That estate, according to US prosecutors, was bought with investor funds. Three other Florida properties, bringing the combined real estate total to $14.5 million, were also allegedly purchased using money from investors.

Prosecutors with the Orlando US Attorney’s Office charged Delgado with fraud and money laundering on February 20 over an alleged $328 million crypto investment Ponzi scheme. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison if convicted on all counts.

In the interview, which aired on ABC-affiliated station WFTV, Delgado said he wanted to explain what happened and make clear how sorry he was. “They put their trust in me, and I failed them,” he said.

Who Were The Crypto Investors?

The people who lost money were not wealthy speculators. Reports indicate the investor pool included nurses, teachers, firefighters, and retirees — people who handed over their savings based on promises of steady monthly returns from cryptocurrency liquidity pools.

One investor lost roughly $720,000. That person was told returns were guaranteed and that the money could be pulled out at any time.

According to federal prosecutors, Goliath Ventures operated as a Ponzi scheme from January 2023 through January 2026. Company funds were used not only on real estate but also on lavish company events, Christmas parties, and upscale travel.

When asked how Goliath handled investor money, Delgado acknowledged the company was paying people what he called an astronomical amount.

By the time of his arrest, Delgado said only $160,000 remained in Goliath’s bank account.

JPMorgan Pulled Into Legal Fight

The case has spilled beyond Delgado himself. In March, a group of investors filed a proposed class action lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, claiming the bank played a role in moving funds tied to the alleged scheme.

Based on reports, the lawsuit claims $253 million was deposited into a JPMorgan account between January 2023 and June 2025, with about $123 million of that later transferred to Goliath wallets at Coinbase.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView