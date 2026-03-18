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FTX and its Recovery Trust have set March 31, 2026, as the start date for the fourth distribution to creditors, with approximately $2.2 billion slated to be paid to eligible claimants.

FTX Details Payment Timeline

Distributions under the plan began in February 2025, with the inaugural round targeting Convenience Class claimants with claims under $50,000, resulting in around $1.2 billion.

The second round, held in May of the same year, saw the first big payouts to larger and institutional creditors, with recovery percentages ranging from 54% to 72%. The third distribution, beginning in September 2025, allocated around $1.6 billion to creditors.

For the exchange’s fourth distribution, eligible creditors should receive funds from whichever distribution service provider they previously selected — BitGo, Kraken, or Payoneer — within one to three business days after the distribution date.

Separately, consistent with the Plan and the Preferred Shareholder Agreement, FTX set April 30, 2026, as the record date for a payment to preferred equity holders, which is scheduled for May 29, 2026.

US Customer Entitlements Reach Full Recovery

The allocation for the fourth distribution follows the FTX’s established waterfall priorities. Under those terms, Allowed Class 5A Dotcom Customer Entitlement Claims will receive an incremental 18% distribution, bringing their cumulative recovery to 96% to date.

Allowed Class 5B US Customer Entitlement Claims are slated for a 5% distribution, which will complete a 100% cumulative recovery.

Both Allowed Class 6A General Unsecured Claims and 6B Digital Asset Loan Claims will receive 15% distributions, likewise reaching 100% cumulatively. Allowed Class 7 Convenience Claims will see a cumulative distribution totaling 120%.

The exchange’s native token, FTT, was trading at $0.28 at the time of writing, representing a nearly 8% loss in the previous 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

Featured image from OpenArt, chart from TradingView.com