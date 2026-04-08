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Developers working on the XRP Ledger added a new type of digital signature to the network’s test environment in December 2025 — one designed to hold up against attacks from quantum computers.

The upgrade, known as ML-DSA, replaces older cryptographic systems and produces signatures about 2,420 bytes in size. It supports quantum-resistant transactions, accounts, and consensus on the network.

Still In Testing, Not Yet Live

The changes are running on AlphaNet, XRPL’s developer network, and have not been pushed to the main network. Along with the new signature standard, the ledger supports built-in key rotation — a system that lets the network upgrade its cryptographic tools through validator agreement, without shutting down or touching user accounts.

Both features are part of a broader push by XRPL developers to get ahead of a threat that most of the crypto industry has not yet fully addressed.

Grayscale Research’s analysis of the @Google Quantum AI paper suggests breakthroughs may come in sudden leaps, not gradual steps. That means preparation can’t be delayed. The good news:

• Post-quantum cryptography already exists

• Some chains like $SOL and $XRP Ledger are… pic.twitter.com/r5vtnnWCJj — Grayscale (@Grayscale) April 6, 2026

That threat comes from quantum computing. Based on reports from Grayscale, a digital asset manager, the concern dates back to a mathematical breakthrough made by MIT’s Peter Shor in the mid-1990s.

Shor developed an algorithm that, if run on a powerful enough quantum machine, could crack the encryption protecting most blockchain networks today. No computer has been able to run it at the scale needed — but that window may be closing.

Image: PostQuantum

Google Research Points To Sudden Leaps, Not Gradual Progress

Grayscale’s report, authored by the firm’s head of research, Zach Pandl, referenced recent work from Google Quantum AI warning that progress in this area may not come in slow, predictable steps. It could arrive in sudden bursts.

According to Pandl’s report, reaching the level of computing power needed to break current encryption may require between 1,200 and 1,450 logical qubits. That threshold has not been crossed, but researchers say waiting until it is may leave networks with too little time to respond.

Grayscale pointed to XRPL and Solana as networks already running tests on post-quantum cryptographic tools. These are methods that have been reviewed, tested, and deployed in other real-world systems, including those protecting parts of today’s internet traffic. Their use in blockchain is still early, but the work is underway.

Not All Blockchains Face The Same Level Of Exposure

Risk levels vary depending on how a network is built. Reports indicate that Bitcoin may carry less technical exposure than other chains because of its design — it uses a transaction model that limits address reuse, relies on proof-of-work, and has no built-in smart contracts. Some Bitcoin address types are safer than others, as long as they are not reused.

Featured image from Mastercard Developers, chart from TradingView