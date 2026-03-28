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One part of the last bull run that disappointed investors was the fact that altcoins seemed to completely fall behind against Bitcoin. Going by previous bull markets, the expectation was that altcoins would rally once the Bitcoin price topped, leading to the legendary ‘altcoin season.’ While there has been nothing like that since then, many in the space have still not given up hope of an altcoin season, predicting that it is only a matter of time before altcoins rally again.

Altcoins Are Getting Ready To Take Off

Crypto analyst Cryptollica shared a chart showing that altcoins have actually been trading in an interesting trend for a while. According to the post, these cryptocurrencies have been compressing inside a massive wedge, and this did not begin recently.

Cryptollica pointed out that the total altcoin market cap has actually been compressed inside this massive wedge since 2018. This would mean that it has been this way for more than seven years, and that even the explosive altcoin season that was experienced in 2021-2022 also happened inside of this massive wedge.

Using the same trend over the years, the crypto analyst point out that the altcoin market has actually bottomed back in 2025. A similar trend was seen in early 2021, after which followed a legendary altcoin season that saw various altcoins hitting multiple new all-time highs at rapid speed.

If the crypto analyst is correct and the altcoin market is about to break out of this wedge, then it would be very bullish for price. The analyst predicts an over 500% increase, which would mean the likes of Ethereum, Solana, and other altcoins would be hitting new all-time highs.

Altcoin Season Index Stays Neutral

The Altcoin Season Index measures how the top 100 altcoins are performing against Bitcoin. The more of the altcoins are performing better than Bitcoin, the higher the chances that the market is experiencing an altcoin season. This index charts the performance on a scale of 1-100, and in an altcoin season, the index sits above 75.

Presently, the index is sitting at 50, which means that altcoin season is still not here. The Bitcoin dominance has since dropped below 60%, but remains quite high at 58.8%. Hence, it is unlikely that the altcoin season is starting now. This is because an altcoin season usually happens when the Bitcoin dominance drops.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com