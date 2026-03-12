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Charles Hoskinson says the Cardano ecosystem has crossed a threshold it had struggled to reach for years: a Binance spot listing for a native asset. In a March 11 livestream, the Cardano founder described Binance’s announced support for Midnight’s token NIGHT as a milestone not just for that project, but for the broader effort to bring native assets into tier-one global liquidity.

NIGHT Gets Listed On Binance

Hoskinson framed the development around Midnight, the privacy-focused sidechain project tied to the Cardano ecosystem, whose token had already appeared on Binance Alpha. The bigger breakthrough, in his telling, is the move toward Binance spot. “Binance just tweeted today, Binance is excited to announce the Midnight Holder airdrop,” he said. “Plus, the token is going to be listed on Binance soon. So coming to Binance spot is NIGHT the first Cardano native asset to be listed on Binance. How about that?”

That distinction matters because Hoskinson cast Binance as the center of gravity for altcoin markets. He argued that getting a Cardano-native asset onto the exchange removes a structural barrier that had limited the ecosystem’s reach. “It’s a major milestone for the ecosystem. It’s opened the door for all other Cardano native assets,” he said. “This was a very high bar. It’s the largest market in the world… 80% of all altcoin trading is done here on Binance. It’s the market of markets, the granddaddy of them all.”

In Hoskinson’s telling, the significance goes beyond market access. He tied Midnight’s Binance arrival to a broader thesis around chain abstraction, account abstraction and compliance infrastructure, arguing that Midnight is meant to sit at the intersection of those trends as centralized and decentralized finance draw closer together.“

Traditional finance and DeFi are kind of coming together and Binance has always been on the forefront of that with BNB and what they’ve done with the Binance infrastructure,” he said. “When Midnight comes to this infrastructure and we can do things with this infrastructure, we can talk about reimagining the art of possible compliance and moving into the smart compliance world.”

He then pushed that argument further, saying privacy-preserving compliance tools could be essential if tokenized real-world assets are to scale. “That will open up $10 trillion of real world assets to enter the space above and beyond just making exchanges safer and more efficient,” Hoskinson said, pointing specifically to travel rule compliance and providing information “without revealing the underlying information.”

A rebuttal To Cardano Skeptics

The tone of the stream made clear that Hoskinson sees the Binance milestone as vindication after a long stretch of criticism around Cardano’s relevance in DeFi and its ability to launch large-scale products. He explicitly presented Midnight’s progress as a rebuttal to those narratives.

“There are some people who wrote off Cardano and they said, ‘Cardano can’t launch a billion-dollar project. Cardano can’t get tier one liquidity. Cardano’s days in the DeFi space are over. It’s not relevant anymore,’” he said. “And for us to be able to show them that they’re all wrong — you don’t get too many days like this.”

He compared the moment to earlier ecosystem inflection points, including Coinbase’s ADA listing in 2021 and the more recent arrival of USDCX, suggesting this latest move breaks another long-standing distribution bottleneck for Cardano-linked assets.

At press time, ADA traded at $0.2636.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com