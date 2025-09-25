Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Ark Invest, an American investment management firm, has recently shared a long-term forecast that envisions the Ethereum (ETH) price reaching the six-digit territory if the total crypto market capitalization surges to $25 trillion. Ark Invest also notes that Ethereum stands to be one of the biggest winners in this scenario, with XRP also set to capture significant value.

Ethereum’s Share Of The Projected $25 Trillion Market

Lorenzo Valente, Director of Research at Ark Invest, explained in a video post on X social media that Ethereum currently accounts for approximately 13.5% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. He predicts that if the global crypto market cap climbs to $25 trillion within the next five years, Ethereum could command a market valuation of approximately $3.37 trillion. This translates into a price of about $28,000 per token—a level that would mark a historic moment for ETH.

The Ark Invest Director pointed to key drivers underpinning the cryptocurrency’s strength to reach such a valuation. These include the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA) on the Ethereum blockchain, the network’s rapid growth in DeFi, the growing presence of stablecoins, and ongoing innovations across Layer 2 solutions.

Valente further notes that more than $120 billion in total value is already locked within Ethereum and its scaling networks, highlighting its liquidity dominance. For stablecoins, the blockchain accounts for over $100 billion of the sector’s $200 billion capitalisation, a commanding position that underscores its role as the backbone of the DeFi landscape.

Notably, Valente emphasized ETH’s yield-bearing nature, with staking making the cryptocurrency one of the few revenue-generating digital assets. Beyond its ability to generate yield, the Ark Invest Director notes that Ethereum is also the number one collateral used on Layer 2s, a medium of exchange within NFT marketplaces, and the currency for paying network fees.

He also believes that scaling improvements on Layer 1 and Layer 2 over the next five years could attract millions more users, reinforcing ETH’s dominance and positioning it as a unique asset unlike any other in the crypto market.

XRP’s Growth Potential In A $25 Trillion Crypto Market

While Ethereum is positioned at the forefront of Ark Invest’s projection, XRP remains one of the most closely watched altcoins in the market. Currently valued at approximately $2.8 billion after a recent decline, the cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $170.6 billion. For reference, the entire crypto market also has a market cap of $3.93 trillion, as of the time of this report.

Based on these figures, XRP’s current market share is about 4.3% of the entire industry. If this ratio is maintained during the broader market’s projected rise to a $25 trillion valuation, XRP could achieve a market cap of roughly $1.05 trillion. With its current circulating supply, this would imply a price of approximately $17 per token, representing a more than sixfold increase from current levels.

Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com