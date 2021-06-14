Solanax, the Automated Market Maker or AMM based on Solana blockchain, is making a difference in the decentralized finance or DeFi space due to its faster blockchain speed, better and simple interface, and low gas price. As a result, it continues to drive investors to its private sales.

Automated market makers (AMMs) have come a long way down, shaping how crypto transactions are done. Although the trend looks promising, AMMs are not free from limitations. However, Solanax, the Solana blockchain-based automated market maker (AMM), is all set to revolutionize the world of cryptocurrencies. As a blockchain-based automated market maker (AMM), Solanax deploys the central book order of the decentralized exchanger to ensure faster trades. Solanax promises high-speed transactions at a low cost, based on a robust underlying blockchain. This project stands apart from the rest because of the speed of transactions and low gas price.

What Are The Strengths Of Solanax Over Other AMMs?

Before delving deep into the benefits of Solanax for crypto investors, let’s understand the shortcomings of AMMs in general. AMM exchanges are responsible for pooling liquidity together from others. In the process, it guides the market based on a deterministic algorithm. Although other AMMs exist based on alternative blockchains, some of the common issues have plagued these platforms. These include:

Poor UX/UI

Lack of adequate liquidity

Lack of limit orders

Solanax, on the contrary, has got a simple interface that users find easy to navigate through. Besides, the platform addresses other constraints found in the existing AMM exchanges. These reasons underline why investors are going after the ongoing private sale.

Key Selling Points Of Solanax

Reasonable fees : To do away with the high-fee constraints for liquidity at AMM pools, Solanax has come up with an almost zero-fee mechanism. This low gas price has made this platform extensively popular. Therefore, once one farms the token, they would be able to reap the long-term rewards. This happens to be one of the key selling points of this project.

To do away with the high-fee constraints for liquidity at AMM pools, Solanax has come up with an almost zero-fee mechanism. This low gas price has made this platform extensively popular. Therefore, once one farms the token, they would be able to reap the long-term rewards. This happens to be one of the key selling points of this project. Resolving liquidity issues : For AMMs, one of the pain points is the allocation of liquidity. Some of these platforms make this allocation uniformly across the overall price range. This indicates that the funds allocated close to the market price would be utilized effectively. The rest of the funds go underutilized. As a result, this leads to high inefficiency of capital and slippage. However, Solanax brings an end to this crisis. The developers believe that liquidity providers prioritize some exchanges over others. Therefore, it does not make sense for traders to shell out their money for slippage on DEX, where the liquidity is low.

For AMMs, one of the pain points is the allocation of liquidity. Some of these platforms make this allocation uniformly across the overall price range. This indicates that the funds allocated close to the market price would be utilized effectively. The rest of the funds go underutilized. As a result, this leads to high inefficiency of capital and slippage. However, Solanax brings an end to this crisis. The developers believe that liquidity providers prioritize some exchanges over others. Therefore, it does not make sense for traders to shell out their money for slippage on DEX, where the liquidity is low. Limit orders issue resolved: In traditional AMMs, there are a specified number of tokens with which a user can trade. The amount of slippage varies accordingly. In case one fails to meet the conditions, the gas fee and order are wasted rather than waiting further for a transaction to take place. The low gas price at Solanax helps in bringing down this pressure on the investors.

What Makes This Project Ideal For Investors?

Besides considering the impressive blockchain speed and relatively lower costs, investors generally check out the operational ecosystem. In Solanax, one can access Solstarer for private and public IDO. The implantation of the SOL Smart Contract would take place on Solidity. This project also has a concrete marketing plan for strategy and startup.

The project’s second layer includes the platform launch, DEX Protocol launch, and the launch of AMM liquidity pools protocol. Additionally, this stage involves the development of SUI (simplified user interface).

The third layer of the project involves vision sharing between the stakeholders using Governance and deployment of the cross-blockchain bridge via Wormhole/Binance Bridge/Solanax, a Token Converter. Finally, there would be the launch of the fastest Decentralized Exchange based on the best blockchain technology!

Ongoing Private Sale At Solanax

The early adopters of the project or the first beneficiaries can enjoy rewards with different incentives from the platform. The ongoing private sale of tokens is presently under process. As much as 40% of the total supply of tokens would be allotted to these investors. Besides, the platform would not be charging any fee. The token stakeholders would be able to swap the trading fee, which has been fixed at 0.3% from the taker and 0.2% from the maker. As the private sales have been announced, many investors have already shown great interest in purchasing the tokens.

Apart from the ongoing private sale, there is also an initial exchange offering of 10 million SOLD tokens. This distribution is categorized into three rounds:

Round 1: From June 15-19, 2021, for 5 million SOLD with a token value of $0.20.

Round 2: Comprise 3 million SOLD at the rate of $0.25 from June 21-24, 2021.

Round 3: Remaining 2 million SOLD at the rate of $0.30 is scheduled from June 25-27, 2021.

For any queries or custom offers, you can directly reach out to them at sales@solanax.org

Final Words

Solana blockchain has proven to be instrumental in uplifting the sentiment of crypto investors. It has turned out to be one of the best choices for newly launched decentralized financial projects. And, to provide the crypto world another staggering boost, Solanax, which is Solana-based only, is set to lead the changes in the way transactions are done with its impressive blockchain speed and other perks, such as low gas price. As a trader or an investor, you can take advantage of the revolution through their ongoing Private Sale!

