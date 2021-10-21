BitPay and Wix partner DeviantArt continues to improve its platform, already one of the largest online art galleries with a massive active community. The platform recently announced the launch of its new subscription feature for digital artists.

This will enable them to provide their audiences and fans with unique content. Thus, creating a direct bridge between artists and the people that follow their work.

In addition, creators have a stable way of monetizing their art directly on the DeviantArt platform. The company has been making attempts to use blockchain technology and Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) to help artists around the world to protect their work and, at the same time, give millions access to unique content.

With the help of Wix, one of the world’s top website builders, and Bitcoin service provider BitPay, DeviantArt took further steps to expand its offers. The platform also launched an online art protection service to provide content creators, designers, and artists with the tools needed to display their art to the world.

Their newest subscription service is an exclusive feature to Core Members that will allow content creators and artists to have a steady income and a platform to expand their audience. In addition, DeviantArt welcomes all types of creators, from writers, painters, and photographers.

They will be able to create subscription tiers and offer fans access to exclusive content and the capacity to take them behind the scenes into their creative process. Thus, the subscription service provides users with access to an intimate experience with the artist or creator.

These creative minds can fully leverage the power of cryptocurrencies by withdrawing their earnings with the digital assets supported by BitPay. This will give them more power by not having to rely on a bank, payment processor, or a third-party entity to access their money in Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and others.

DeviantArt And How They Take Crypto To The Mainstream

Similar to the digital assets, artists have the tools to become truly censorship-resistant and to pursue their work to its true core without fear of financial retaliation. Co-Founder and CEO of DeviantArt Angelo Sotira said the following on their newest feature:

The launch of our subscription service, alongside our other recent announcements, make DeviantArt the perfect place for artists to explore and expand upon their personal and professional goals. In the ever-evolving landscape of digital art, we strive to continue innovating for the next generation of creators.

In that sense, the buyer also can leverage BitPay services to acquire unique works from artists around the world via Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

The company has also enhanced its Core Membership plans with platform fees going from 12% to 2.5% depending on the plan. This is part of an array of improvements made to the platform over the past year with initiatives such as the DeviantArt Project NFT.

This solution claims to be the only one with the capacity to “scan public blockchains to identify potential art infringement on NFT marketplaces”. Thus, artists have an additional tool to safely expand their audience.

