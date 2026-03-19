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Hyperliquid has picked up one of its clearest endorsements yet from traditional finance. S&P Dow Jones Indices has licensed the first official S&P 500 perpetual contract to Trade[XYZ] on Hyperliquid, giving the exchange a flagship US equity benchmark just as HYPE extends a rally tied to the platform’s fast-growing role in round-the-clock macro trading.

The deal matters because it lands at a moment when Hyperliquid is no longer being treated as just another crypto-perps venue. In recent weeks, the platform has been pulling in heavy activity around oil, gold and other non-crypto markets while Wall Street is closed.

Hyperliquid processed more than $500 million in oil-linked volume over 24 hours on March 16, with HIP-3, its real-world-asset framework launched in October 2025, now accounting for as much as 30% of daily trading volume. HYPE has moved with that shift: Over the past 10 days, the token price is up more than 37% despite a challenging macro environment.

Hyperliquid Momentum Keeps Building

That is the backdrop for Wednesday’s announcement. S&P DJI said the product is the “first and only officially licensed” S&P 500 perpetual, supported by institutional-grade index data and designed for eligible non-US investors seeking 24/7 leveraged exposure onchain. The release also noted that the S&P 500 sits at the center of a market ecosystem with more than $1 trillion in daily linked exposure across futures, options, ETFs and structured products.

Trade[XYZ] leaned hard into the idea that this is less about a single listing than a change in market structure. “For 69 years, the S&P 500 has been a defining reference point for global finance. Until now, access to that benchmark has been shaped by market hours, intermediaries, and geography. Today, that changes.” In the same thread, the firm said the contract is “anchored by the official index data required for deep liquidity and institutional confidence at scale.”

Hyperliquid founder Jeff Yan framed the launch as validation of the broader thesis. “Seeing official S&P500 perpetual futures launch exclusively on Hyperliquid is a validation of everyone’s past years of hard work: global access to decentralized finance, perpetual futures as 24/7 price discovery, and Hyperliquid upgrading the existing financial stack to house all of finance,” he wrote.

Cameron Drinkwater, chief product and operations officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices, tied the move to a broader push into digital market structure. “This collaboration expands access and utility of our flagship benchmarks within digital trading environments. We believe digitally-native investors should demand the institutional-quality standards that define our indices, and we are thrilled to work with Trade[XYZ] to do so,” he said.

Trade[XYZ] is pitching the deal as part of a larger effort to migrate core global markets onchain. Collins Belton, chief operating officer and general counsel of Trade[XYZ]’s parent company, said, “We developed XYZ with a vision of bringing the world’s most important markets on-chain. The S&P 500 is a natural starting point. It represents the most widely tracked equity index on earth and has been the defining benchmark for global equities for decades.” He added that making the contract accessible “24/7 on Hyperliquid” brings the company “one step closer to that vision.”

That is why the S&P launch looks bigger than a branding win. Trade[XYZ] said its markets have already surpassed $100 billion in volume since October 2025 and are running at an annualized pace above $600 billion. Add an official S&P 500 perpetual to a venue already absorbing weekend macro flow, and the picture sharpens: Hyperliquid is increasingly being used as a 24/7 price-discovery layer for assets traders once assumed would remain on traditional rails.

At press time, HYPE traded at $40.814.

Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com