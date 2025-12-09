Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

A well-known crypto investor, who claimed to have bought Bitcoin when it was $3,000, has announced that he has dumped all his BTC to load up on XRP. The unexpected move comes at a time when the market is experiencing significant volatility, with Bitcoin trading at an uncharacteristically low price and XRP experiencing a downtrend. Despite choppy market conditions, the analyst is highly confident in the altcoin’s future performance.

Crypto Investor Sells Entire Bitcoin Stash To Buy XRP

A crypto entrepreneur who goes by Crypto X AiMan on X social media shocked the broader market this week by announcing that he had sold his entire Bitcoin position and moved the proceeds into XRP. The crypto investor unapologetically declared he had gone 100% all-in on the token. The unexpected pivot sparked instant reactions, with many in the crypto community voicing similar optimism for the altcoin and admitting they have already made, or plan to make, the same move.

In his post, AiMan explained that his primary reason for the sudden portfolio switch was the level of regulatory clarity that XRP gained in the United States after the resolution of its prolonged legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). While the broader legal landscape around digital assets is still evolving, the crypto investor argues that XRP now holds a unique position as a non-security among established cryptocurrencies in the US.

AiMan also highlighted Ripple’s considerable reserves and its more than 300 banking and payment partnerships as primary reasons for his decision to diversify into the third-largest cryptocurrency. At present, Ripple owns more than 45 billion XRP, representing over 45% of the total supply of 100 billion tokens. Under normal circumstances, such a concentration might raise concerns about centralization and excessive issuer control. However, AiMan has indicated that this level of institutional oversight is actually a strategic advantage.

Additionally, the crypto investor pointed to Ripple’s partnerships with central banks and major financial institutions, especially those preparing for the ISO 20022 upgrade, which is expected to reset global messaging standards in 2026. With all of these in place, AiMan views the token as an asset with incredible potential.

The crypto entrepreneur drew a comparison between the altcoin and BTC. He described Bitcoin as a form of digital gold that prioritizes scarcity and decentralization, but that faces limitations in speed and transaction costs. On the other hand, he portrayed XRP as a “digital dollar,” framing it as a more practical instrument for cross-border payments, designed to move value quickly and at low cost.

Investor Embraces Full Risks As He Goes All In On The Altcoin

In his post, AiMan acknowledged the significant risks of investing 100% of his BTC proceeds into XRP. He admitted that XRP could lose all of its value, leaving him with nothing. Despite this, he remained undeterred, emphasizing that if things go well, the potential rewards could be life-changing.

He pointed out a stark contrast between Bitcoin’s current market capitalization of over $2 trillion and the global cross-border payments industry, which is valued at approximately $250 trillion. According to the crypto entrepreneur, if the altcoin were to capture just 1% of that market, its value could increase exponentially.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com