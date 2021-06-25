Yesterday, Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted an announcement for The B Word. A one day summit happening next month, 7/21/21, on all things Bitcoin. The goal, destigmatize bitcoin crypto narratives to business leaders, explain the reasons for crypto adoption, and address issues in the network.

The #bitcoin development community above all else. As more companies and institutions get into the mix, we all want to help protect and spread what makes #bitcoin open development so perfect. This day is focused on education and actions to do just that.https://t.co/5pxX1LIVVA — jack (@jack) June 24, 2021

As explained on the new website launched for The B Word:

The ₿ Word is a Bitcoin focused initiative that aims to demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin, explain how institutions can and should embrace it, and raise awareness around areas of the network that need support.

Not only does The B Word want to break down untrue narratives that float around in media about BTC, but they also will show institutions how to use and adopt blockchain technology. This technology will help businesses do things they are already doing but much faster and more securely on an open source decentralized network.

As with any new technology, there are areas of blockchain and BTC that need support and more work. It is great to see that this summit will bring to light some of these issues so that they can be addressed and tackled as blockchain technology continues to grow and be used more widely.

The Bitcoin summit will be hosted by the Crypto Council for Innovation. It is clear that they mean business when it comes to furthering the adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. With this summit, they will continue that mission. As stated on their website:

The Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) is a global alliance of crypto industry leaders with a mission to demonstrate the transformational promise of crypto and communicate its benefits to policymakers, regulators, and people around the globe. Crypto has immense potential to spur international economic growth and create jobs, improve financial inclusion and access, and enhance privacy and security. By sharing insights and expertise about the global crypto ecosystem while addressing misperceptions and misinformation, CCI supports governments and institutions worldwide in efforts to shape and encourage the responsible regulation of crypto in a way that unlocks potential and improves lives.

Featured Speakers For The B Word

From founding CEO’s to former high level government employee’s, there are many interesting perspectives and insights to be gained from the speakers who will be featured at The B Word. Here are the listed speakers so far:

Cathie Wood: Founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest

Jack Dorsey: CEO of Twitter & Square, Inc.

Adam Back: Co-Founder and CEO of Blockstream

Michael Morell: Senior Counselor of Beacon Global Strategies, Former Acting and Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and

John Newbery: Director of Brink

Why Does A Summit On Bitcoin Like This Matter?

Having leaders from assorted industries and from around the world come together in support of bitcoin shows that blockchain technology is here to stay. Not only that, but this technology will continue to be at the forefront of new business and continued technological innovation.

Slowly but surely, as more people learn about the blockchain and it’s application to things we do every day like banking or records keeping, they will understand why an open source decentralized networks is the future. The time to invest in that future is now and The B Word is actively working to help people better understand the technology that will soon be present in their everyday lives.

Featured Photo by Zoltan Tasi on Unsplash