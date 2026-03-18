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Bitcoin is once again at the center of attention as a fresh wave of on-chain activity brings one of the most closely watched trading firms back into focus. Recent data shows that Jane Street has resumed moving Bitcoin, drawing renewed attention at a time when scrutiny around its past actions has not fully subsided.

On-Chain Bitcoin Data Reveals Coordinated Inflows

Recent blockchain tracking data highlights a clear resurgence in activity tied to wallets associated with Jane Street. Within roughly two hours, these wallets received a combined 205.36 BTC, valued at approximately $15.08 million at the time. The inflows originated from two major trading platforms, BitMEX and LMAX Digital.

The transaction breakdown shows a coordinated pattern. A 150 BTC transfer worth about $11.01 million moved from a BitMEX hot wallet, followed by 55.33 BTC valued at roughly $4.06 million from LMAX Digital. Additional smaller transfers of 0.02 BTC and 0.01 BTC were also recorded from BitMEX-linked wallets. All funds were directed into a single receiving wallet linked to the firm.

The timing and clustering of these transactions point to deliberate execution. Movements from exchange hot wallets into a unified address typically reflect institutional positioning, such as liquidity setup or internal rebalancing. The rapid sequence and scale reinforce the view that this was a coordinated operation, signaling that Jane Street is once again actively engaging with the Bitcoin market.

Jane Street And The Terra/LUNA Collapse, Allegations

The renewed activity comes as Jane Street remains under scrutiny for its alleged role during the Terra/LUNA collapse in May 2022, one of the most significant failures in crypto market history. The Terra ecosystem, developed by Terraform Labs, revolved around two key tokens: UST, an algorithmic stablecoin designed to maintain a $1 peg, and LUNA, which absorbed volatility to support that peg.

In early May 2022, large withdrawals from the Anchor Protocol, where UST deposits were earning high yields, began to destabilize the system. As UST fell below $1, increasing amounts of LUNA were minted to stabilize it, which rapidly diluted LUNA’s value. Within days, UST collapsed far below its peg, and LUNA dropped from over $80 to near zero, wiping out tens of billions in market value.

Legal filings allege that Jane Street purchased LUNA at a significant discount—around $0.40 per token—before the collapse, with terms allowing favorable conversion or sale. As the market destabilized, it’s claimed the firm sold parts of its holdings while prices were still above acquisition cost, potentially realizing profits of roughly $1 billion. Jane Street denies wrongdoing, asserting that its actions were standard market-making and trading operations, not insider activity.

The controversy continues to influence discussions on institutional behavior in crypto markets. Any renewed activity, such as the recent Bitcoin inflows by Jane Street, draws scrutiny from analysts and investors alike, highlighting the market-moving potential of major players.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com