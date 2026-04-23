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The project team dared Justin Sun to go to court.

Now he has.

Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron blockchain and the single largest individual investor in World Liberty Financial, filed a lawsuit in a California federal court on Wednesday against the Trump-family-backed crypto project.

Sun says the project’s team froze his tokens and threatened to destroy them with no valid reason — a move he tried to resolve privately before turning to the courts.

“I have tried in good faith to resolve this situation with the World Liberty project team without resorting to litigation,” Sun wrote on social media. The project team refused his requests to unfreeze the tokens and restore his access, he said, leaving him no other option.

Is Justin Sun’s Claims Baseless?

World Liberty Financial had a pointed response when Sun first raised the threat of legal action earlier this month. The project team posted on X that Sun’s claims were baseless and said they had the contracts, the evidence, and the truth. “See you in court pal,” they wrote.

Today, I filed a lawsuit in California federal court against World Liberty Financial to protect my legal rights as a holder of $WLFI tokens. I have always been—and remain—an ardent supporter of President Trump and his Administration’s efforts to make America crypto friendly.… — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 🌞 (@justinsuntron) April 22, 2026

Now they’ll get their chance.

Governance Questions Had Been Building

Sun’s concerns about the project go beyond the token freeze. Reports indicate he had already accused World Liberty of running a governance vote that lacked transparency.

Does anyone still believe @justinsuntron ? Justin’s favorite move is playing the victim while making baseless allegations to cover up his own misconduct. Same playbook, different target. WLFI isn’t the first. We have the contracts. We have the evidence. We have the truth. See… — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) April 12, 2026

His main complaint: more than 76% of the voting tokens involved in a recent governance proposal came from just 10 wallets — a level of concentration that he said undermined the legitimacy of the outcome.

That vote had passed a proposal involving staking and lockup terms for WLFI, the project’s governance token. Sun had pushed back on those lockup periods, calling the terms excessive.

WLFIUSD trading at $0.79 on the 24-hour chart: TradingView

World Liberty Financial is closely tied to the Trump family and has attracted attention well beyond typical crypto circles. Sun’s decision to invest heavily in the project put him at the center of one of the more politically visible ventures in the crypto space.

Tron founder Justin Sun. Image: Quartz

Justin Sun Keeps His Distance From Trump

Despite filing suit, Sun went out of his way to separate the legal dispute from his view of US President Donald Trump. He said the lawsuit has nothing to do with Trump or his administration’s efforts to build a friendlier regulatory environment for crypto in the US.

“Unfortunately, certain individuals on the World Liberty project team have been operating the project in a manner that goes against President Trump’s values,” Sun said.

It’s a careful line to walk — suing a project tied to the sitting president while simultaneously vouching for that president. Sun’s statement suggests he wants to keep political ties intact even as the legal battle heats up.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView