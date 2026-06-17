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Bitcoin bulls may be looking for the next breakout, but prediction-market traders on Kalshi are pricing a much more defensive path, with one market showing odds tilted toward BTC hitting $50,000 before $100,000.

TL;DR

Kalshi Crypto highlighted a market pricing 69% odds that Bitcoin hits $50,000 before $100,000.

The odds reflect trader sentiment on a prediction platform, not a guaranteed forecast.

The setup shows a sharp contrast with bullish cycle-bottom calls from investors such as Anthony Scaramucci.

Kalshi markets can move quickly as spot price and trader positioning change.

BREAKING: 69% chance Bitcoin hits $50,000 before $100,000 pic.twitter.com/XYGC6iGqp9 — Kalshi Crypto (@Kalshi_Crypto) June 12, 2026

Kalshi Traders Lean Bearish On Bitcoin

The Kalshi Crypto post points to a market where traders were pricing a 69% chance of Bitcoin hitting $50,000 before $100,000. The live market is available through Kalshi’s Bitcoin price contracts, though the exact probability can change as traders buy and sell positions.

That caveat is important. Prediction-market odds are not the same thing as an analyst forecast, a model output, or a guaranteed outcome. They reflect the price at which participants are willing to take the other side of a defined event. In simple terms, they show what the market on that platform currently believes is more likely.

Why $50,000 Versus $100,000 Matters

The framing is powerful because it captures the current split in Bitcoin sentiment. A move to $50,000 would represent another major downside leg from current levels, likely tied to tighter macro conditions, weaker ETF demand, or renewed risk-off pressure. A move to $100,000 would signal the opposite: stronger liquidity, renewed institutional demand, and a return to the kind of reflexive upside that crypto bulls have been waiting for.

Markets like this are useful because they compress a complicated debate into one tradable question. Is Bitcoin more likely to flush lower before it doubles into six figures? Kalshi traders, at least in the referenced market snapshot, leaned toward the bearish answer.

A Sentiment Gauge, Not A Certainty

The danger is over-reading the number. Prediction markets can be thin, emotional, or heavily influenced by short-term price action. If Bitcoin sells off for a few days, downside contracts can become more expensive. If Bitcoin rallies, those same odds can reset quickly.

That makes the Kalshi signal useful as a sentiment snapshot rather than a standalone trading system. It tells traders that the market mood is not unanimously bullish, even while some high-profile investors argue that low retail interest and weak momentum could mark a cycle-bottom zone.

The split itself may be the story. Bulls see apathy as accumulation fuel. Prediction-market traders see downside risk as more immediate. Bitcoin often moves hardest when one side becomes too comfortable, and the current debate suggests neither side has fully won the narrative yet.

For traders, the next major clues are still likely to come from ETF flows, macro policy, and whether BTC can reclaim stronger technical levels. Until then, Kalshi’s bearish pricing is a reminder that the path to $100,000, if it comes, may not be a straight line.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.

Originally reoprted on Kalshi Crypto X post at Kalshi Crypto X post