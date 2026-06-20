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Kraken has added direct on-chain trading inside its main mobile app, giving eligible users access to nearly 2,500 Solana-based tokens without leaving the familiar exchange interface.

TL;DR

Eligible users in the US and more than 100 countries can trade Solana tokens using USD or USDC.

The feature relies on Privy’s embedded wallet technology for self-custodial key setup.

Kraken says supported assets appear inside the standard app portfolio.

The move lowers the barrier between centralized exchange users and Solana DEX liquidity.

Kraken Brings Solana DEX Trading Into Its App

Kraken’s new on-chain trading feature is a notable step in the exchange race to make decentralized market access feel less intimidating. Instead of asking users to bridge funds, set up a separate wallet, manage seed phrases and interact directly with decentralized exchanges, Kraken is placing the Solana token experience inside its own mobile app.

The company says eligible users can trade nearly 2,500 verified Solana-based tokens using USD or USDC. The key technical piece is Privy’s embedded wallet software, which helps create a self-custodial setup without forcing users through the full manual wallet onboarding process.

Kamo Asatryan, Global Head of Consumer at Payward, framed the launch around access, saying buying, holding and selling crypto should feel simple even when the underlying technology is powerful. That is the core product thesis: hide the complexity without removing the on-chain nature of the transaction.

Why Solana Traders Are Paying Attention

Solana has become a major home for retail token launches, meme coins and fast-moving DEX activity. The opportunity is obvious, but so is the friction. Many users remain comfortable on centralized exchanges but nervous about self-custody, wallet approvals and DEX execution.

Kraken’s integration could bring a new layer of users into Solana on-chain markets. That does not guarantee higher prices for any individual token, but easier access can increase liquidity, turnover and discovery across the ecosystem.

There is also a strategic angle. Centralized exchanges are increasingly trying to become gateways to decentralized markets rather than pure order-book venues. If the model works, more exchanges may integrate chain-specific token access directly into mainstream apps.

Why This Fits The Weekend Market Watchlist

Weekend crypto trading often leaves thinner liquidity and more narrative-driven movement, so stories like this can matter even when they are not immediate price catalysts. Retail traders tend to focus on whether a development changes access, liquidity, risk appetite or the way users interact with a chain, exchange, protocol or token.

The better way to read this update is as part of a broader market context rather than a standalone buy or sell signal. It adds to the set of themes shaping crypto right now: stronger compliance pressure, easier app-based access, renewed DeFi funding, tokenized real-world assets, and altcoin setups that remain heavily dependent on Bitcoin’s direction.

What To Watch Next

The risks are real. Kraken says users are interacting with on-chain assets, meaning token volatility, liquidity quality, execution risk and smart contract exposure still matter. The app may simplify access, but it does not turn speculative Solana tokens into low-risk investments.

This report is based on information from Kraken.

This article was written by the News Desk and edited by Samuel Rae.