LABS Group and Refinable have decided to join hands and make real estate trading more accessible and convenient for individuals. With this newly established partnership, users will be able to tokenize and fractionalize real estate assets on Refinable’s fast, cost-effective and user-friendly NFT platform.

Refinable is the first major NFT marketplace on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), they aim to empower creators and brands by allowing them to create, discover, trade and leverage NFTs affordably.

LABS Group is an investment platform that uses blockchain technology to ensure transparency while users trade real estate assets-backed tokenized shares on their regulated security exchange.

With the aim to resolve certain pain points of the traditional timeshare and real estate industry, LABS Group has worked towards their launch of the world’s first community-owned NFT resort, Kunang Kunang Resort, alongside their first Rewarding Timeshare (RTS) NFT. The RTS-NFT will be exclusively listed on Refinable’s NFT marketplace via an auction mid July. Through partnering with Refinable, NFT users will be able to list, buy, sell and exchange real estate timeshare NFTs easily on their platform.

This partnership demonstrates both parties’ dedication in expanding and improving the functionality of NFT in the real estate industry. With the explosive growth and expanding applicability of the NFT marketplace sector, LABS Group and Refinable’s collaboration will not only propel both parties into the limelight of the blockchain industry, but also introduce new opportunities available in the real estate industry as well.

About LABS Group

LABS Group is a digital investment platform that provides access to fractionalized property ownership and enables the continuous trading of real estate assets-backed tokenized shares on a regulated security exchange.

LABS Group’s platform uses blockchain technology and smart contracts to ensure complete transparency over a borderless ecosystem where property developers and investors can interact seamlessly and with unprecedented efficiency.

Real estate and blockchain professionals have brought together their expertise to devise an ecosystem of services that make property investment more accessible, more secure, and more liquid.

For more information on LABS Group, feel free to follow our socials below:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/labs-group/

Website: https://labsgroup.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/labsgroupio

Twitter: https://twitter.com/labsgroupio

About Refinable

Invested by Binance and Mr. Beast, Refinable is the first major NFT marketplace in BSC, empowering both individual creators and beloved brands to easily and affordably create, discover, trade and leverage NFTs. Supporting all communities in engaging with NFTs is Refinable’s mission and we look forward to empowering the next generation of digital transactions.

Contact Us

Website: https://refinable.com

Telegram: https://t.me/refinablenft

Telegram ANN: https://t.me/RefinableAnn

Twitter: https://twitter.com/refinableapp

Instagram: https://instagram.com/refinableapp

Deck: http://bit.ly/FINEDeck