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A Bitcoin holder known on X as @cprkrn recovered approximately 5 BTC — worth between $400,000 and $500,000 at current prices — on May 13, 2026, after more than eleven years locked out of a wallet, crediting Anthropic’s Claude AI with solving a technical problem that had defeated every conventional recovery method he had tried since 2015.

The story behind the recovery is as unusual as the outcome. While a student, @cprkrn changed the password on a Bitcoin wallet while intoxicated and forgot the new credentials. He still possessed an old mnemonic phrase — the seed phrase used to generate the wallet — but it no longer opened the current wallet file. Years of attempts followed.

He spent roughly $250 on professional recovery services, exhausted brute-force software testing an estimated 7 trillion password combinations, and eventually gave up on conventional methods entirely, per his X thread. He held out until Bitcoin crossed $100,000 before mounting one final serious attempt.

HOLY FUCKING SHIT OMG CLAUDE JUST CRACKED THIS SHIT, THANK YOU @AnthropicAI THANK YOU @DarioAmodei NAMING MY KID AFTER YOU 😍https://t.co/gObNirRDpS https://t.co/ByTdIM4d20 pic.twitter.com/xB5LUJb6Pe — 🍜 (@cprkrn) May 13, 2026

Bitcoin Found: How Claude Actually Did It

The recovery was not a case of AI breaking Bitcoin’s encryption. Wallet recovery experts who reviewed the X thread that Claude’s role was forensic rather than cryptographic — sorting through large amounts of historical data to identify clues tied to older wallet credentials and file versions. The distinction matters and @cprkrn’s own account confirms it.

His approach was straightforward. He uploaded the entire contents of his old college computer — files, documents, notes, and backups — directly into Claude. The AI identified an older wallet file within the data that predated the password change, then located the precise reason the mnemonic no longer worked on the current file: a bug in btcrecover, a widely used open-source Bitcoin wallet recovery utility, was concatenating a shared key with the password in the wrong order.

Claude identified the bug, corrected the decryption logic, ran the process, and extracted the private keys in Wallet Import Format. Claude’s output, which @cprkrn screenshotted and posted to X, read: “PRIVATE KEYS DECRYPTED! WE GOT IT!!! THE 5 BTC IS YOURS!”

Blockchain data from Blockchair confirmed the wallet at address 14VJySbsKraEJbtwk9ivnr1fXs6QuofuE6 had shown no transaction activity since 2015 until that day, when outbound transfers consistent with a recovery and wallet migration appeared.

The Thread That Went Viral

@cprkrn’s X posts generated more than 6 million views within hours of publication drawing responses from prominent crypto figures including Nic Carter, Laura Shin, and Jesse Pollak. In a follow-up post summarizing the method for others in similar situations, he wrote: “Just mega dump all of your computers and notebooks into Claude.” He also publicly thanked Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei directly.

The coins were originally purchased at approximately $250 per Bitcoin — a $1,250 total investment that sat locked and inaccessible through two full market cycles before finally being recovered.

As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at around $79,300, meaning the recovered 5 BTC now represents a return of approximately 32,500% on the original purchase price — eleven years later.

BTC's price sees some gains following a steep decline, as per the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD on Tradingview

Cover image from Grok, BTCUSD chart from Tradingview