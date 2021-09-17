Mars4 – centered ecosystem where you can explore a virtual Mars Metaverse, own and customize your land property with MARS4 dollars and even reap the rewards of the world’s first revenue-generating NFT! Attractive tokenomics of Mars4 leverages NFT Mars Land, Gamification and Token Redistribution.

Mars4 is a unique metaverse. The Mars4 project’s development team has modeled their detailed 3D map of Mars’ terrain after NASA’s Mars data. Think of it as Mars’ equivalent of the 2001 Google Earth 3D map.

Mars4 NFT owners can take a virtual trip to Mars and leverage gamification features to earn attractive yields while exploring the fourth planet. Mars4 is a project of the Mars4 Foundation, an organization that invests in space exploration, aerospace, and suborbital aerospace companies.

How does Mars4 work?

Mars4 leverages token yield farming and gamification elements to create an attractive decentralized finance investment option. Additionally, Mars4 helps space exploration enthusiasts explore the red planet via its virtual platform.

Inside its metaverse are diverse adventures and fun activities that will keep its community-engaged as they generate passive income from its NFTs. The Mars 4 project has three fundamental elements.

Its interactive Mars terrain 3D world is subdivided into plots. Each Mars4 NFT is a digital representation of these plots.

A utility and governance token system that supports user incentives, transactions, trading, gaming and NFT minting processes.

The Mars4 liquidity mining feature for NFT holders.

Mars4 virtual world

Its 3D virtual world is Mars4’s gamification aspect. Through it, you can explore Mars and buy land as NFTs. These NFTs will earn yield via the project’s liquidity mining feature. Mars4 has 99,888 unique and rare Real Estate NFTs that symbolize Mars’ rovers landing sites and its most popular geographical features.

Each land parcel measures 559 square miles. On purchase, terraform your land to increase its value. You can purchase additional value-enhancing avatars, certificates, and logos from its in-game assets feature.

Mars4 utility and governance system

You can buy Mars4 land parcels with MARS4 tokens at its public sale. There are 4 billion MARS4 tokens that are used to mint the platform’s 99,888 NFTs.

MARS4 tokens will play a key role in the metaverse’s transaction processes. Each time users perform a transaction, the Mars4 NFT holders will earn yield. The project’s protocols will reward NFT owners for holding their units.

Before the launch of Metaverse, epochs are introduced to redistribute passive income for Mars landlords. Each Epoch starts after a new 10,000 NFTs are sold. 51% of income from the Land NFTs are redistributed to the previous NFT owners, starting Epoch 1.

NFT holder incentives will grow after each epoch and even more later as the metaverse’s transactions increase. Mars4 NFTs are therefore an excellent long-term investment prospect and are available on Rarible and OpenSea.

Mars4 explodes on MISO Launchpad

MARS4 tokens listed on Sushiswap’s MISO launchpad from September 15. In private and public auctions for MARS4 tokens the minimum raise – 110 ETH – was collected in the first 45 minutes! Furthermore, 500 ETH was raised on day one!

In the format of a batch auction, participants contribute to the pool. A set amount of tokens are divided amongst all the contributors to the Market event, weighted according to their contribution to the pool.

Two auctions are organised with a total of 40 million MARS4 tokens. Both private auctions for Mars Landowners only and public auctions for everyone will end after seven days from September 15. Tokens will be distributed within 10 days after the end of the auctions.

If you do own MARS4 NFT, find the link to the auction HERE. If you are new to MARS4 or still don’t own land on Mars, participate HERE.